Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI is launching its much-anticipated ChatGPT app for Android. The mobile app is expected to launch fully next week, but interested users can pre-register to access the app.

AI in Your Pocket – Every Day, Every Time

The influence of mobile applications in driving internet penetration is undeniable. OpenAI recognizes this and is capitalizing on it by announcing the launch of its AI tool, ChatGPT, on the Android platform.

According to a tweet dated July 21st, the Android app will become available on the Google Play Store starting next week.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

The announcement follows in the same footsteps of its iOS launch in May 2023, which brought the web functionality of the hugely successful AI-powered chatbot into smartphones for iPhone users.

Similar to its web version, the Android app will facilitate the synchronization of users’ conversation history with the AI tool. Moreover, OpenAI has prioritized user security, incorporating enhanced features to safeguard data and privacy.

OpenAI has been the catalyst to what is now termed the AI gold rush. Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has launched multiple iterations of its AI software, with GPT-4 technology being the latest version that users rely on.

The company has also reinvented the artificial intelligence story from just being a side project many companies were engaging their free time with to serious business tools. More companies are now turning to these intelligent virtual assistants, with many using them for writing, coding, and even automating their lifestyles.

However, OpenAI is not the only company looking to leverage large language models (LLMs).

Multinational tech giant Google has also launched its lineup of AI tools, including its in-house chatbot called Bard. Like ChatGPT, Bard responds to text-based prompts and provides users with answers to queries within seconds.

Meta has also joined the LLM race, launching its project called Llama 2. One notable aspect of Llama 2 is its fully open-source nature, setting it apart from ChatGPT when it was said to be closed-door in its operation.

Google Bard and Claude 2 started a ChatGPT thread. Can Llama 2 do it too? Here are 3 ways Meta is better than ChatGPT 👇 pic.twitter.com/5qu29kzCFV — AI Fire (@aifireco) July 19, 2023

The LLM model also has multiple sizes, including 7B, 13B, 33B, and 65B parameters.

Meta recently announced his new LLaMA ( Large Language Meta AI ) model to compete with giant chat GPT and Google Bard . Here are the few key takeaways that we can expect from this model . A thread 🧵 : pic.twitter.com/Sz6LuOtB75 — AllnsightMohit (@AllnsightMohit) July 15, 2023

This would allow users to run the LLM software with fewer computing resources than its competitors allow it to work with.

Be Among the First Users

The new ChatGPT Android app is currently operating with a waitlist, giving those who register beforehand the advantage of being the first users.

To secure a spot, interested users can pre-register for the app on the Google Play Store. OpenAI advises simply tapping the green ‘Pre-register’ icon beneath the app’s name, which will initiate the pre-registration process.

A pop-up window will then confirm the successful pre-registration for the Android app.

OpenAI has encountered some challenges since introducing its AI product. The AI tool has faced accusations of generating misinformation and facilitating cheating.

In response to the recent regulatory pressure, the company has announced that it will be implementing AI content watermarking.

This move is part of a broader effort by seven leading AI companies in response to President Biden’s call for voluntary safeguards to manage the potential risks of AI in everyday applications.

By taking this stance, OpenAI aims to avoid attracting unwanted attention from government agencies and demonstrates its commitment to responsible AI development and deployment.

President Biden announces that seven leading AI companies — including Amazon, Google, and Meta — have agreed to voluntary safeguards and lays out a new strategy to manage the risks of artificial intelligence. pic.twitter.com/BtCkxsTLdV — The Recount (@therecount) July 21, 2023

Despite the growing scrutiny from regulators, the allure of AI remains strong. Even the tech giant Apple is set to join the AI game with its upcoming AppleGPT chatbot service.

Apple’s been quiet in the AI space. A little too quiet. Until now. Apple just announced “AppleGPT” — an AI chatbot that’s coming to your iPhone next year. Why is this such a massive deal? Because Apple has more data about you than any other company in the world. And it’s not… pic.twitter.com/CAtkARAKwe — Alex Brogan (@_alexbrogan) July 20, 2023

The chatbot service is expected to hit the iPhone by next year.

