ChatGPT iOS App Launches in 11 More Countries: What’s Up With the Android Version?

OpenAI has announced that the official ChatGPT app on Apple iOS is available in 11 more countries even as users globally continue to wait for the Android version.

Notably, ChatGPT came up with the app last week only as multiple fake apps were floating on the app stores. The app was only available in the US to begin with but OpenAI said that it would “expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.”

Now, in a week after the US launch, OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT app to 11 new countries which are the UK, France, New Zealand, Albania, Ireland, Croatia, Germany, Jamaica, South Korea, Nigeria, and Nicaragua.

While the basic version of the app is free, the ChatGPT Pro Subscription costs $20 per month on the web.

Many social media users are wondering why the app hasn’t been launched yet in their locations. Many Canadian users are especially expressing displeasure on the app’s unavailability in the country – even as the app is available in the US.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT is now available in several countries in Europe. The region is at the forefront when it comes to AI regulations and the European Union is working on comprehensive AI regulations that should be ready later this year.

The UK’s competition watchdog is also investigating AI. Also, ChatGPT’s Europe launch comes at a time when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is meeting multiple European heads of state.

ChatGPT app for iOS now in 🇦🇱🇭🇷🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇪🇯🇲🇰🇷🇳🇿🇳🇮🇳🇬🇬🇧 and more to come soon! — Mira Murati (@miramurati) May 24, 2023

Incidentally, Altman testified before the US Senate last week where lawmakers grilled him on the risks of AI.

While tech companies are going overboard with their AI investments, regulators are wary of the risks as well – even as most countries are looking to embrace the technology given the impact it can have on productivity.

Goldman Sachs, for instance, believes that AI can increase US productivity by 1.5% annually and can help increase S&P 500 earnings by 30% or more over the next decade.

While ChatGPT is making waves globally and became the fastest application ever to hit 100 million users, some tech leaders are advising caution.

Ex-Google CEO Eric Smidt warned that AI could be an “existential risk” which he defined as “many, many, many, many people harmed or killed.”

Concerns over Generative AI Rise Too

He added, “There are scenarios not today, but reasonably soon, where these systems will be able to find zero-day exploits in cyber issues, or discover new kinds of biology. Now, this is fiction today, but its reasoning is likely to be true. And when that happens, we want to be ready to know how to make sure these things are not misused by evil people.”

Smidt made his observation at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London where Elon Musk too sounded an alarm over AI.

“There is a risk that advanced AI either eliminates or constrains humanity’s growth,” said the Tesla CEO.

He warned that “It’s a small likelihood of annihilating humanity, but it’s not zero,” while adding there is a “non-zero chance of [AI] going full ‘Terminator’.”

Notably, while Musk was among the co-founders of ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI the two have since fallen out.

Musk has not only disassociated himself from OpenAI but has criticized it multiple times and went as far as saying that Microsoft “effectively controls” OpenAI.

ChatGPT’s Android Version Is Still Not Out

During the interview, Musk talked about the need for more competition in generative AI and said “There should be a significant third horse in the race,” alluding to ChatGPT and Google Bard.

All said, for now, ChatGPT has the first-mover advantage in generative AI even as competitors try to catch up with rival offerings.

By expanding ChatGPT iOS app to 11 more countries, OpenAI has stepped up its game. Meanwhile, Android users continue to wait for their turn to try the app even as last week, OpenAI said that the Android version would be “coming soon.”

