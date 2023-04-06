ChatGPT Has a Problem – It Wrongly Identified a Professor as a Sexual Harasser, Citing Fake Article

ChatGPT has already had its fair share of controversy since its release, which one would naturally expect given that it reached 100m users within two months of its release.

OpenAI have been in trouble for ChatGPT’s political bias and incorrect information before, and even accused Australian politician Brian Hood of bribery.

Now, ChatGPT has erroneously identified a professor as a sex offender.To add insult to injury, ChatGPT even cited from an entirely fictitious article to back up its claims.

ChatGPT accuses teacher of being a sexual predator

ChatGPT was asked to provide an example of sexual harassment at law schools, and created a fictitious story about Jonathan Turley, in which he was accused of touching a student on a trip to Alaska.

ChatGPT then uses a fake citation of the Washington Post to justify its claims. There are many people who could be quite easily convinced that it were true, and the ramifications for Turley’s reputation would have been severe.

This debacle has raised further questions when considering the future regulation of AI, which is a hotly-debated topic at the moment. Governments want to know that AI is not being used to intentionally proliferate incorrect information.

Bing also claims that Turley sexually harassed a student

The original source that was cited to justify the claims was a fictitious article from the Washington Post.

However, this story has also provided a glimpse into how easily fake information can spread with the help of artificial intelligence.

Asked for examples of sexual harassment at law schools, ChatGPT named a GW prof accused of touching a student on a class trip to Alaska, citing a WashPost story. The prof is real. The rest was made up. We wrote about what happens when AIs lie about you: https://t.co/mDKlgf9UBB — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) April 5, 2023

When the same commands were later inserted into Bing’s AI, it also gave an example of Turley sexually harassing students in Alaska in 2018.

The source that Bing used to justify these claims was the article that Turley wrote about this debacle in USA Today.

Relevant news: