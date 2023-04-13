ChatGPT Drinks a Lot of Water – When Training, Its Data Center Consumed 185,000 Gallons

ChatGPT has been a brilliant innovation and has reignited interest in the space of artificial intelligence. Since being released to the public in November 2022, the application accrued users faster than any other in the history of technology.

This public intrigue and interaction has led to some incredibly unusual findings, particularly with regards to questions about artificial intelligence and the way that ChatGPT operates.

According to new research from the University of Colorado and the University of Texas Arlington, ChatGPT requires a significant amount of water, and many are now branding it the “Thirsty AI”.

ChatGPT required 185,000 gallons of water to train

ChatGPT is very computationally intensive, and for this reason a lot has been made about the energy usage that the artificial intelligence consumes.

This has even been one of the reasons that OpenAI cited for charging a $20 monthly subscription for GPT-4, given that the company is not currently capable of handling the extremely high level of demand.

However, there is now concern that OpenAI’s water use may be growing out of control.

The data centre at which the engineers at OpenAI developed ChatGPT apparently required 185,000 gallons (700,000 litres) of water when the AI was being trained.

According to the researchers:

“AI models’ water footprint can no longer stay under the radar.”

The reason that the data centres require so much water in addition to so much electricity is that the machines need to constantly be cooled in order to avoid overheating, and using water is a very efficient way to do this.

The researchers have suggested that there needs to be greater discussion over the volumes of water and energy that AI requires in order to function.

