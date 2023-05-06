ChatGPT Could Run Into Worldwide Regulatory Problems Soon

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language model developed by OpenAI, has been gaining popularity and widespread usage since its release. However, the platform may soon encounter regulatory obstacles that could impact its global availability.

With concerns growing around the potential misuse of AI-generated language, governments and organizations are exploring ways to regulate the technology. As a result, ChatGPT’s future could be in jeopardy.

Regulatory Concerns Loom for OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Other AI Chatbots

OpenAI’s widely used chatbot, ChatGPT, faced a major legal setback earlier this year when the Italian Data Protection Authority (GPDP) accused the company of violating EU data protection regulations. As a result, OpenAI restricted access to the service in Italy and attempted to address GPDP’s concerns.

ChatGPT recently resumed operations in Italy after OpenAI made some minor changes to the service. While the GPDP welcomed these changes, this may only be the beginning of legal issues for companies that build similar chatbots.

Regulators in various countries are scrutinizing how these AI tools gather and produce information, citing concerns such as collecting unlicensed training data and spreading misinformation.

The EU has imposed the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), one of the world’s strictest privacy frameworks, and is currently working on AI-specific regulations that could impact systems like ChatGPT.

Regulatory Concerns Grow as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Faces Scrutiny Over Training Data and Information Delivery

Regulators are concerned about ChatGPT’s training data and the way OpenAI delivers information to its users. The chatbot uses OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 large language models, which are trained on a vast amount of human-produced text.

OpenAI is secretive about the exact training text used but claims it is from a variety of licensed, created, and publicly available data sources that may include personal information. This poses significant problems under GDPR, which requires companies to have explicit consent before collecting personal data and legal justification for doing so.

This. These distinctions chafed when the cloud arrived, frayed at the edges with machine learning and have now ripped apart with large models. No-one wants to reopen GDPR fundamentals but i am not clear CJEU can finesse it this time. https://t.co/3magmSuyx1 — Lilian Edwards (@lilianedwards) April 3, 2023

The right to be forgotten also lets users demand that companies correct or remove their personal information entirely.

OpenAI preemptively updated its privacy policy to facilitate these requests, but it remains unclear whether it is technically possible to handle them, given the complexity of separating specific data from the large language models.

These updates to give users more control over their data are 100% a result of pressure on GDPR compliance from @GPDP_IT But hacks will say "oh Italy banned ChatGPT" or "GDPR is out of touch" No, GDPR just made OpenAI improve ChatGPT for all usershttps://t.co/Esi787vXy2 — Daniel Leufer (@djleufer) April 25, 2023

Additionally, OpenAI records user interactions with ChatGPT, which contains sensitive data, such as intimate questions about mental health or medical issues.

Conclusion

In conclusion, as the use of AI-generated language continues to grow, so do concerns about its potential misuse. OpenAI’s popular chatbot, ChatGPT, has already faced regulatory challenges, with the Italian Data Protection Authority accusing the company of violating EU data protection regulations.

While OpenAI has made some minor changes to the service to address these concerns, regulators in various countries are scrutinizing how these AI tools gather and produce information.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and forthcoming AI-specific regulations in the EU could have a significant impact on systems like ChatGPT.

With concerns growing around the collection and handling of personal data, as well as the potential for AI-generated language to spread misinformation, the future of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots remains uncertain.

