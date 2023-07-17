Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

In the rapidly progressing field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new study uncovers a serious weakness within ChatGPT checker systems, essential for maintaining academic integrity.

Specifically, tools designed to detect AI essay writing contain this weakness. There’s an emerging concern that students could exploit this loophole by subtly altering AI-produced text, thereby tricking ChatGPT checker tools.

This illuminating research was led by Professor Debora Weber-Wulff at the University of Applied Sciences, HTW Berlin. The study examined 14 widely-used ChatGPT checker tools, including well-known ones like Turnitin’s tool to detect AI-generated plagiarism in academia, GPT Zero, and Compilatio. Developers created these tools in response to the fear that students might misuse advanced AI systems, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for essay production.

The study revealed an alarming truth about these ChatGPT checker tools: they often fail to detect AI-generated content. The overall accuracy of these detection tools was low, with none of them reaching 80% accuracy.

The study identified a significant number of false positives, wherein the tools wrongly identified human-written documents as AI-generated. Additionally, the tools wrongly diagnosed many AI-generated texts as human-written, referred to as false negatives.

Session on testing of AI Detection Tools @ #ECEIA2023 by @TFoltynek, Debora Weber-Wulff & others: their conclusion not positive for use in academic settings. Some in the room (including a vendor) disagree, one suggestion is that it can spur test takers to confess when accused. pic.twitter.com/R5fnfHvZzc — johnkleeman (@johnkleeman) July 12, 2023

While a false negative isn’t great, letting students cheat themselves out of part of their education, false negatives are much worse. Innocent students could be punished for the mistake of one of these tools.

The study further revealed a bias in the detection tools. They lean more towards classifying the output as human-written rather than detecting AI-generated content. On average, 20% of AI-generated texts would likely be mistaken for human-written ones.

Interestingly, the tools’ performance worsened when faced with AI-generated texts altered through concealment techniques. These include manual editing or machine paraphrasing, leading to a misattribution rate of approximately 50%.

Furthermore, texts translated from other languages posed a struggle for the detection tools.

These findings shine a spotlight on the challenges posed by the continuous advancement of AI. Central to understanding these developments is the concept of training computation, which is often measured in total FLOP (floating-point operations). Training computation refers to the total number of computer operations used to train an AI system. In essence, one FLOP corresponds to one addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division of two decimal numbers, and one petaFLOP equals one quadrillion (10^15) FLOP.

From the humble beginnings of the ADALINE model in the 1960s, which operated on less than 1 petaFLOPs, AI has taken giant strides. This growth is shown by the GPT-4 model, introduced in 2023, which astoundingly utilizes a whopping 21 billion petaFLOPs for its operations.

Source: Our World in Data

This leap in computational power corresponds with AI’s diverse applications, which extend from image and language processing to gaming, speech recognition, and multimodal data processing. The likes of AlphaGo Fan, AlphaGo Lee, and AlphaGo Zero serve to illustrate the rapid increase in computational complexity, emphasizing the intricate potential of AI in strategic applications.

The increasing emphasis on multimodal models, represented by GPT-4 and M6-T, highlights the AI industry’s shift towards integrating different types of data. This enhances AI’s capacity to comprehend and interact with the world.

Despite the impressive growth and potential applications of AI, challenges like ensuring academic integrity persist. The study by Weber-Wulff et al. strongly implies that an “easy solution” for detecting AI-generated text may not, and perhaps even cannot, exist. Consequently, the focus needs to shift from detection strategies to preventative measures, prompting educators to continuously reassess academic evaluation techniques. Written evaluations should concentrate more on the developmental process of student skills rather than the final product.

