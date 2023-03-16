ChatGPT Challenger Ernie Bot Launch Underwhelms, Baidu Shares Dive

ChatGPT has given a new kick to the AI space, as investors flock en masse to the industry after coming to recognise some of its capabilities. GPT4, released yesterday, has been even more impressive and is over 150x. China’s efforts to compete with their own AI language model was expected to be just as impressive, but unfortunately has been exposed as somewhat disappointing thus far.

China’s Baidu unveils ChatGPT competitor Ernie Bot

Baidu, China’s answer to Google, has also been making headway in the space of artificial intelligence, and recently unveiled their Ernie Bot at an investors’ day.

Whilst ChatGPT was released for free to everyone in November, and has since spurred a flurry of enthusiasm with people all over the world using ChatGPT to work more efficiently, Baidu’s Ernie bot reveal was limited to a one hour presentation, and has not been released to the public.

In the presentation, the team at Baidu showcased Ernie bot completing a series of different tasks such as mathematics, speaking in different Chinese dialects, and text-to-image generation.

Ernie Bot underwhelms and Baidu stock falls in value

Investors in Baidu were not as impressed as one may have hoped, and after the release of Ernie Bot the comparisons to OpenAI’s ChatGPT were inevitable.

As such, the value of Baidu stock has consequently plummeted, falling by 9% in a move that was largely credited to the lacklustre performance of Ernie Bot.

The share price of Baidu extends drop by 9% in Hong Kong amid the launch of ERNIE Bot. $BIDU https://t.co/Ii6q78uTNC pic.twitter.com/TSoJ5XTrhT — CN Wire (@Sino_Market) March 16, 2023

Many analysts, such as Jeff Booth, believe that the Chinese economy and the rate of innovation in China will outpace that in the West despite having markets that aren’t as free.

However, there are others who believe that in order to truly compete, the team at Baidu will eventually be forced to open source their AI and offer it to everyone in order to stay ahead of the competition. For now, it seems that Western Big Tech companies are at a significant advantage against their Eastern counterparts.

