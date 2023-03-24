ChatGPT Can Now Access 3rd-Party Knowledge Sources And Databases, Including Browsing the Web

ChatGPT has impressed the world, representing one of the most impressive commercial use cases for artificial intelligence, and something that Bill Gates describes as the “most significant breakthrough so far”.

However, there are a series of limitations as to what ChatGPT is capable of. Most notably, the AI has not been given any information after September 2021, meaning that its understanding of current events is limited, and it cannot be relied upon for up to date news.

ChatGPT can now browse the Internet

With the help of useful new plugins, ChatGPT now has the ability to access and interface with the Internet, which dramatically increases the software’s capabilities and use cases.

As well as this, companies around the world have the opportunity to synchronise their databases with ChatGPT.

This does come with some risks, and OpenAI is responsible for managing and limiting many of the nefarious way that ChatGPT and GPT4 could potentially be used by malevolent actors. Already there has been a flurry of cases in which people have been using AI to create deepfakes that are politically contentious and potentially problematic.

Artificial intelligence continues to grow exponentially

The rate of innovation in the space of artificial intelligence has been incredible to behold, and the open source nature of much of the software has meant that anyone is able to build

Moreover, the fact that ChatGPT and GPT4 are able to write their own code means that much of the developer community will be forced to retrain: one no longer has to spend years training to be a developer when ChatGPT has the ability to write code for you.

The dramatic increases in productivity as a result of ChatGPT and other such artificial intelligences is likely to be highly deflationary, and will open the door for further waves of transformative innovation.

