Tech News

ChatGPT Can Now Access 3rd-Party Knowledge Sources And Databases, Including Browsing the Web

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

chatgpt

ChatGPT has impressed the world, representing one of the most impressive commercial use cases for artificial intelligence, and something that Bill Gates describes as the “most significant breakthrough so far”.

However, there are a series of limitations as to what ChatGPT is capable of. Most notably, the AI has not been given any information after September 2021, meaning that its understanding of current events is limited, and it cannot be relied upon for up to date news.

ChatGPT can now browse the Internet

With the help of useful new plugins, ChatGPT now has the ability to access and interface with the Internet, which dramatically increases the software’s capabilities and use cases.

As well as this, companies around the world have the opportunity to synchronise their databases with ChatGPT.

This does come with some risks, and OpenAI is responsible for managing and limiting many of the nefarious way that ChatGPT and GPT4 could potentially be used by malevolent actors. Already there has been a flurry of cases in which people have been using AI to create deepfakes that are politically contentious and potentially problematic.

Artificial intelligence continues to grow exponentially

The rate of innovation in the space of artificial intelligence has been incredible to behold, and the open source nature of much of the software has meant that anyone is able to build

Moreover, the fact that ChatGPT and GPT4 are able to write their own code means that much of the developer community will be forced to retrain: one no longer has to spend years training to be a developer when ChatGPT has the ability to write code for you.

The dramatic increases in productivity as a result of ChatGPT and other such artificial intelligences is likely to be highly deflationary, and will open the door for further waves of transformative innovation.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!