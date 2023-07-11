  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Car Sharing Platform ELOOP Shows How to Best Integrate Blockchain Into Existing Businesses For Maximum Gain

Car Sharing Platform ELOOP Shows How to Best Integrate Blockchain Into Existing Businesses For Maximum Gain

John Isige
John Isige
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Despite its trillion-dollar market capitalization, the Web3 industry is yet to receive mainstream adoption. And while companies strive to implement Web3 solutions for consumers, once this is clear, the technology needs to be made simple and secure for it to be embraced.

ELOOP Shows the Best Way to For Businesses to Adopt Blockchain Tech

For a while, stakeholders have been looking to make Web3 more than just an asset trading platform. So far, the technology has been known to be for the select few who have the interest and finances to buy crypto assets.

However, for a technology to reach its full potential and generate more revenue, it is important that it be usable in more use cases, potentially in day-to-day activities. As a result, industry players have been working to integrate Web3 into already existing companies and use cases.

On the contrary, according to Leonard Dorlöchter, co-founder of Peaq network,” A lot of disruptive real-world adoption is not going to come from enterprises, but startups that create new ideas.”

One such company is ELOOP which is a blockchain-based car-sharing business. ELOOP enables community members in Vienna to split the profits from its fleet of electric vehicles.

The company has Tesla automobiles powered by the Peaq network, which creates applications for machines, robotics, and vehicles, via the Polkadot blockchain.

ELOOP’s platform enables decentralized car sharing and the integration of Teslas into its network. The company has over 90,000 users who have signed up to use ELOOP’s fleet of 200 Teslas.

About 100 of those cars have Peaq-linked IDs which are controlled by 487 token holders. According to ELOOP’s dashboard, the token holders have generated roughly 6,700 trips worth $138,000.

Dorlöchter believes that machines such as Tesla ought to be able to provide goods and services autonomously. As such, his business developed blockchain technology to support the development of ELOOP-like applications.

Furthermore, Web3 has a significant role to play in the era of automation. The technology expands ownership value beyond the “hands of the 1%”, says Dorlöchter. “These kinds of solutions will make it possible to invest in autonomous taxis and profit from them.”

Before Web3 Goes Mainstream

Source: TRPlane.com

In its plan for mainstream adoption, Web3 can be used for more than just car sharing. Blockchain technology can be applied to more use cases, assets, and businesses. According to its CTO, Frederic Nachbauer, ELOOP, for instance, is looking to expand its revenue-sharing model to other assets such as solar panels and wind turbines.

Bosch Appliances is also working with Peaq to develop applications that will generate more revenue streams on web3 for the company.

Many other companies are willing to embrace the technology but the challenges facing Web3 are making them hesitant. One major issue is security which if not resolved will affect the en masse adoption of Web3.

Between the many cases of fraud, rug pulls, Ponzi schemes, and social engineering scams, Web3 has made headlines for insecurity concerns. Therefore, for it to be embraced by businesses, “it needs regulation and it needs to be regulatorily secure and have product infrastructure that helps them invest and manage their assets in a secure user-friendly way. Custodians and companies that are trusted third parties, they need that,” said Dorlöchter.

Another concern is the complexity of using Web3 applications. The user experience in the technology’s ecosystem is not yet ready for mainstream adoption. Most interfaces are often poorly designed, and the underlying technology is still too cumbersome for users to have a seamless experience.

This makes it difficult to adopt since companies especially small ones would not want to engage in something that will complicate their operations rather than streamline it. This creates a demand for companies such as Peaq that can develop applications, making them simple enough for both the business and users.

All in all, Web3 will inevitably be embraced on a more holistic level in more industries. What is debatable and controllable is how fast the adoption will happen.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by John Isige.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
John Isige
B2C Expert
John is an experienced cryptocurrency market analyst with over half a decade of experience. He loves diving into the behind-the-scenes of price action to spot trends that later shape the market. Working in the cryptocurrency industry has seen John build lasting and meaningful relationships across the globe. John’s interests span various spheres of content creation, including news writing, price analysis, on-chain and market analysis. John worked for various leading publications, including FXStreet, CoinGape, VauldInsights, CryptoNews, InsideBitcoins, and Business 2 Community. He recently graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce with a finance major. Before this, John completed a college Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering (Aircraft Maintenance). John hopes to use his newly acquired knowledge to spread financial knowledge to people worldwide. For now, the focus stays on the dynamic crypto industry.
Show more
View all posts by John Isige

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Car Sharing Platform ELOOP Shows How to Best Integrate Blockchain Into Existing Businesses For Maximum Gain

Despite its trillion-dollar market capitalization, the Web3 industry is yet…

John Isige
5 mins ago
Tech News
The Existence of Alien Life in the Universe Just Got 100 Times Larger – Earth-Like Planets Are Much More Common Than Previously Thought

Is there life on other planets? This is a question…

Lloyd Rick
3 hours ago
Tech News
Monumental US-EU Data-Sharing Agreement Finally to Come into Force – Will It Last?

The European Commission has formally adopted an adequacy decision that…

Alejandro Arrieche
4 hours ago
Tech News
Meta’s Twitter-Like Platform Threads Surpasses 100M Users in 5 Days
Alejandro Arrieche
5 hours ago
Tech News
Trade Nation is A Market Leader on Low & Tight Spreads for Spread Betting
Michael Abetz
7 hours ago
Press Release
New Jersey’s iGaming Secures 5-Year Extension, Averting US Regulatory Crisis
Ollie Ring
8 hours ago
Gambling News
1,430 Residents and Counting: Massachusetts Sees Record Enrollment in Self-Exclusion Program
Ollie Ring
8 hours ago
Gambling News