Canada Wants To Force Tech Companies To Pay for News

The Canadian government is looking to enforce legislation that would require tech corporations to compensate local news publishers for content in an attempt to help struggling media outlets that have seen internet advertising revenue go to the tech companies instead.

Google and Meta Threaten to Block Canadian News Content

The Online News Act, which was introduced to the Canadian Parliament by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, is meant to ensure that large companies like Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. pay local news organizations for their content through privately negotiated agreements.

According to Rodriguez, “More and more Canadians are turning to digital platforms as gateways to find their news content today, and this shift online has had an incredible impact on news businesses.”

He added:

They [tech companies] continue to profit from the sharing and distribution of Canadian news content without really having to pay for it. So with this bill, we’re seeking to address this market imbalance.

However, during the consideration meeting with the Senate, Reuters reports that Meta’s and Google’s executives told the parliament the companies would stop providing access to news items in Canada if legislation requiring internet companies to pay news publishers is implemented.

In his testimony to the Senate Committee, Google Vice President of News, Richard Gingras, said that the approval of the act would force the company to remove the links to news items seen in Canadian search results.

According to Gingras, compensating publishers for connections to their websites would result in an “uncapped financial liability” for Google.

Meta’s director of public policy for Meta in Canada, Rachel Curran, also said that the company would similarly stop offering news content in Canada if the bill is approved as currently written.

The tech companies believe that Canadian news outlets are making their share of revenue since according to Gingras, Google linked to Canadian news publishers more than 3.6 billion times last year, assisting these businesses in generating revenue from advertisements and new subscriptions.

On the other hand, Curran says that Facebook feeds provided Canadian publishers with more than 1.9 billion clicks in the year that ended in April 2022, amounting to free advertising worth an estimated $230 million.

Curran also said:

A framework that requires us to compensate publishers for links or news content they voluntarily put on our platforms is unworkable.

Canada Following The Australian Lead

The Canadian attempt is fueled by the Australian legislation that was passed in 2021 which required platforms to pay local news publishers. According to Rodriguez, Canada thoroughly researched the Australian law that led to a multiyear agreement between News Corp., owned by Rupert Murdoch, and Facebook after the social media giant started limiting the sharing of news stories.

The Australian parliament amended the law which also led to a deal with Google and since then, European news outlets have been lobbying for similar legislation.

In response to the Online News Act, Google tested blocking Canadian news content from access by Canadians to which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by saying,

It really surprises me that Google has decided that they’d rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than actually paying journalists for the work they do. I think that’s a terrible mistake and I know Canadians expect journalists to be well paid for the work they do.

With a few stages left before the bill is approved or disapproved, “All we’re asking the tech giants like Facebook and Google to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work,” said Heritage Ministry spokesperson, Laura Scaffidi.

