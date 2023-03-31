BuzzFeed is Using AI to Help Write its SEO-Optimized Travel Guides – Says it’s an Experiment

Media giant BuzzFeed has started publishing SEO-driven AI-generated articles. The company says it is an experiment to see how its AI writing assistance creates content based on prompts from non-writers.

BuzzFeed, which previously used AI to create a series of quizzes that turned user input into customized responses, started posting fully AI-generated travel guides this month, as reported by Futurism.

The AI-written articles are bylined “As Told to Buzzy,” a robot with the bio “Articles written with the help of Buzzy the Robot (aka our Creative AI Assistant) but powered by human ideas.”

There are currently 44 such posts, which cover destinations like Morocco, Stockholm, and Cape May, New Jersey.

“We’re experimenting with new formats that allow anyone (with or without a formal background in writing or content creation) to contribute their ideas and unique perspectives on our site,” BuzzFeed spokesperson Juliana Clifton told The Verge.

Clifton noted that human editors are involved, adding that the company continues to develop its AI-assisted formats that will have “built-in ways for humans to be in the loop” as collaborators and editors.

BuzzFeed’s AI-written Articles Are “Terrible”

When BuzzFeed announced earlier this year that it plans to start publishing AI-assisted content, CEO Jonah Peretti promised they would keep a high standard.

“I think that there are two paths for AI in digital media,” Peretti told CNN at the time.

“One path is the obvious path that a lot of people will do — but it’s a depressing path — using the technology for cost savings and spamming out a bunch of SEO articles that are lower quality than what a journalist could do, but a tenth of the cost.”

However, a quick look at the AI-written articles reveals that they are a lot like the content mill model that Peretti had promised to avoid.

For instance, almost all articles have a similar writing style and use some common phrases. They often include “now, I know what you’re thinking” ahead of a rhetorical question about that specific place. The articles also frequently use the phrase “hidden gem.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users were quick to share their take on the AI-written travel articles, with many saying they are bad yet funny.

“BuzzFeed is publishing AI-generated travel articles. On the one hand, they’re terrible. On the other, they’re just reflecting back the fact that most travel writing online is truly awful,” said Sefamor reporter Max Tani.

this stuff is GOLD, what is everyone worried about!!! pic.twitter.com/3JkqkoEFQB — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 30, 2023

The Push Against AI Technologies Finds Momentum

As AI technologies continue to get more sophisticated and widespread, the voices warning against the potential dangers of such tools also grow louder.

Just recently, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a leading tech ethics group, filed a complaint with the FTC, asking the agency to halt the commercial releases of GPT-4, citing privacy and public safety concerns.

In a complaint, the group claimed that GPT-4 is “biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety.” It also said that the tool has caused distress among some users with its quick and human-like responses to queries.

Prior to this, a group of tech gurus, along with some artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, signed an open letter that called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Tristan Harris, Rotenberg, engineers from Meta and Google, and Stability AI founder and CEO Emad Mostaque are among more than 1,100 signatories of the letter.

