Buy Now, Pay Later App Klarna Implements TikTok-Inspired Discovery Feed

The pioneer Swedish “buy now, pay later” app, Klarna has changed tactics in a bid to reach more customers with more products. Klarna’s new design features a TikTok-like discovery feed powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in addition to customizable shops targeting social media content creators and an opportunity for users to sell secondhand goods.

Klarna’s new design elements prioritize user and merchant experience by utilizing sophisticated AI recommendation algorithms. Customers would be able to find products quickly in addition to allowing merchants to target customers more effectively.

Klarna New Shopping Experienced Inspired By Chinese Tech Firms

Algorithm driven-shopping is taking over the global retail economy and Chinese tech platforms have mastered the art. AI is used to build a unique profile of shoppers by studying their shopping behavior and the brands they like or prefer.

Shoppers on the app would then be presented with recommendations from Klarna’s 500,000-strong retail network which includes leading brands like Nike, Instacart, and H&M.

Klarna currently boasts more than 150 million global users, including users who access the platform’s online checkout services via retailers.

The company’s chief marketing officer, David Sandstrom confirmed Klarna’s new AI-based design was inspired by Chinese tech firms, especially TikTok which has over the last two years mastered the art of algorithm driven-shopping to increase sales and improve customer experience.

“In China, a couple of years ago, 90% of transactions started with a search. Nowadays, less than 50% of purchases start with a search because recommendations are so tailored to them,” Sandstrom added. “Our ambition is to basically offer people products and brands before they knew they wanted them.”

TikTok, a social media application where users can create and share short videos with a variety of effects, filters, and soundtracks, has certainly gained the attention of major online platforms owing to its superior user targeting capabilities.

The platform has within a short time swiftly expanded its e-commerce sector to manage over $1 billion in sales during the first quarter, as per The Information.

Nevertheless, Sandstrom acknowledges that Klarna’s technology is nowhere near the level of sophistication exhibited by TikTok. However, he remains optimistic that the company will eventually achieve this feat one day.

“It would be naïve to compare us to TikTok’s recommendation engine. It would be a blatant lie to say we’re close to that,” he said. “But we have the prerequisites to do that.”

Klarna is the latest among companies that have been rushing to integrate the power of AI software into their products to better tailor content to users. Although some selected companies have been working on AI technologies for years, the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT catalyzed the hype that continues to attract new players.

Spotify, a global music streaming platform, recently launched an AI-powered DJ to track users’ listening habits and select songs based on them. Spotify says this move would help improve user experience on the app.

Previously Klarna integrated ChatGPT into its products using a plugin that allows users to engage the popular generative AI chatbot for shopping recommendations.

However, Klarna says it does not rely on AI software alone to provide a personalized shopping experience to its customers.

The global online retail platform also released an “Ask Klarna” feature which gives customers the option of video calling or chatting with human customer specialists and request for advice.

Klarna is also rolling out a new feature that enables users to sell pre-owned items, such as clothing and electronics, through an undisclosed partner platform.

In Sweden, Klarna already facilitates the sale of secondhand goods via a collaboration with Tradera, a resale marketplace.

Resale platforms, including Depop and Vinted, have become more popular in recent years. This growth can be attributed to Generation Z’s adoption of the circular economy, a sustainable approach that aims to minimize waste by encouraging reuse and recycling.

Klarna is Targeting Content Creators With Customizable Storefronts

The world at the moment is driven by data, the same data that has made generative AI software possible.

With that in mind, Klarna is establishing itself as a friendly platform for content creators to set up customizable storefronts, where they will promote goods and services from their affiliate deals. Klarna’s new service, dubbed the “Creator Shop” is expected to roll out in the United States soon.

Klarna is bringing into the market a new self-service platform called “Ads Manager” targeting marketers. It allows them to monitor paid product listings within the Klarna app and gauge the effectiveness of their campaigns.

The company has recently been focusing on expanding into the advertising sector to minimize reliance on fees from merchants.

At the moment, marketing accounts for 10% of Klarna’s total revenue—a significant growth of 131% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Klarna is one of the many buy now, pay later platforms allowing people to stagger the cost of products over a period of monthly installments and at zero interest. The company’s revenue comes from the small fees charged on every transaction completed by retailers using its payment model.

Klarna Eyes Profitability By Summer

After surviving a gruesome year that saw its valuation slashed by 85% to $6.7 billion and 10% of its workforce laid off, Klarna is working on turning its fortunes around quickly. The company posted a $1 billion loss during the financial year – 2022.

Sandstrom is confident that Klarna will become profitable on a month-by-month basis this summer, emphasizing remarks by the firm’s CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski late last year.

“The growth we’re seeing now is sustainable,” Siemiatkowski said. “Going forward, I think AI is going to play a big role in the efficiency gains we’re seeing.”

Klarna is on a hiring drive for engineers but Sandstrom admits that the caliber of people they are “looking for has changed quite dramatically in the last couple of months.”

“What a single extremely talented engineer can achieve versus what we used to need an entire team for is massive,” Sandstrom added.

Klarna and other similar buy now, later products became popular in the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the lockdowns, online shopping became prevalent bolstered by restrictions on in-person shopping activities.

However, the war in Ukraine and the spike in inflation globally quickly changed the narrative amid fears of a recession.

Central banks around the world have been involved in persistent battles to curb the ballooning inflation, resulting in diminishing investor interest in buy now, pay later products and platforms, those with zero-interest credit included.

Not everyone is amused with buy now, pay later platforms, particularly regulators. They fear that such trends can push some consumers, especially the younger generations into precarious debt situations.

In the United Kingdom, for example, the government has proposed new regulations that will put in place certain restrictions when applying for buy now, pay later loan products.

