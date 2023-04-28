Breakthrough AI System From MIT Can Generate Novel Proteins With Paradigm-Shifting Functions

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, and Tufts University have made groundbreaking progress in the field of artificial intelligence and protein design. The discovery could change the fields of material science, medicine and chemistry forever.

Proteins are large, complex, three-dimensional molecules made up of amino acids and folded precisely into unique structures. They are essential for the structure, function, and regulation of all forms of life.

Proteins perform a vast array of functions, including catalyzing chemical reactions, replicating DNA, creating new proteins, and transporting molecules within and between cells.

The newly developed AI system, named ProteoGen, has the capability to generate novel proteins with specific structural designs and functions. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the way we understand proteins and accelerate the development of new materials, drugs, biofuels and more.

Why is ProteoGen Such an Important Breakthrough?

For those versed in biology and protein formation, you may be wondering why this is such an important development. Molecule and protein modeling is nothing new.

ProteoGen is much more than a modeling tool. It consists of two different AI models, one that dictates what amino acid structure to use and another that dictates how the protein needs to be folded.

Generating novel proteins is particularly challenging, namely because of the complex and sensitive folding process that determines their three-dimensional structures. One small error in the folding process and the protein will not function as designed.

For example, Mad Cow Disease, a deadly affliction called a prion disease, is simply the result of one incorrectly folded protein.

A minuscule alteration to the protein’s structure is so devastating that it usually kills whatever it infects and is essentially incurable.

Predicting and designing stable folds for artificial proteins is computationally demanding, laborious, and, for some proteins, impossible with current technology. ProteoGen can do it with ease.

Potential Applications and Future Directions:

ProteoGen’s ability to create realistic novel proteins is currently limited to generating proteins with specific mechanical properties, but the ceiling is much higher.

Determining what a protein’s mechanical properties will be is likely much less difficult than determining its potential biological or pharmaceutical properties.

The mechanisms that proteins use in the cells of organisms is inordinately complex and not well understood, especially for novel proteins.

As researchers develop AI like ProteoGen, they may be able to build systems that can determine the complex mechanisms and relationships between structure and function essential to life. This could lead to an unbelievable amount of revolutionary discoveries in drug development, climate solutions, biofuels and more.

The research team is planning on validating ProteoGen further by synthesizing some of the novel proteins that it generates.

Once it is fully validated, they will move on to training the AI to build proteins with criteria other than mechanical properties, including biological function.

