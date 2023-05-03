Bizarre New Intel CPU Leak Suggests It’s Dropping the “I” Series Branding

A recent discovery of a strange CPU in the Ashes of the Singularity (AoTS) benchmark database has revealed multiple exciting developments for PC enthusiasts. The supposed new Intel processor, named Core Ultra 5 1003H, seems to mark a shift in the company’s branding strategy.

Intel has previously announced plans to shake up its branding, but has not yet released any specifics. This new leak suggests that it is moving away from the longstanding “i” series branding used for its Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 processors.

The benchmark leak didn’t just reveal the name of this strange processor either. It also provided insights into its specifications. The so-called “Core Ultra 5 1003H” has 18 logical cores, an unusual number that doesn’t line up with any existing processors.

Logical cores are not a physical part of the processor. A logical core is a virtual processing unit in a CPU that enables a single physical core to handle multiple tasks (also known as threads) simultaneously. This technology increases the overall efficiency and performance of a processor.

Using the number of logical cores, you can estimate the number of physical cores. The leaked processor seems to have either 14 or 12 cores total.

Sleuths were also able to learn about this mysterious CPU’s onboard graphics by searching in the SiSoft Sandra’s benchmark database. They found that this is the most powerful integrated-graphics processor in any known CPU.

Zak Killian from Hothardware.com compared the onboard-graphics processor to one of Intel’s new standalone graphics card, the Arc A380, saying that it was roughly equivalent except it runs at a higher clock speed (2.1 Ghz).

What Does This Leak Tell Us About Meteor Lake CPUs?

Intel is planning to release its Meteor Lake series of processors in the second half of 2023 and still little is known about it. This leak brought the community a ton of new information to process but there is much still to be learned about the new line.

It’s important to note that this leak may have been entirely fabricated. This is quite unlikely, due to the unusual number of logical threads and the impressive integrated graphics, but still possible.

CPUs can be renamed and masqueraded as leaked engineering samples. Until Intel confirms this new information, take it with a grain of salt.

If the leaked benchmark database entries are legitimate, they only reveal the relative strength of the integrated-graphics and the rough number of cores in one of the processors in the line. The benchmark tests themselves don’t mean much as early samples never reach the same performance as the perfected, highly tweaked final product.

