Bitcoin Mining is Under Attack Again So We Must Be in a New Bull Market!

As Bitcoin’s price continues to hold above the $30,000 mark for the first time in 10 months, old debates surrounding Bitcoin mining and its energy consumption have reemerged, casting the digital currency back into the public spotlight. With the renewed scrutiny comes an important question: is the current attention on Bitcoin mining a sign that we’re in a new bull market?

In the past, when Bitcoin mining and its underlying technology have been the center of heavy criticism, it has often coincided with heightened interest and surging prices. But correlation does not imply causation, and it’s essential to exercise caution when interpreting these patterns.

Bitcoin was created to thrive amid the chaos. This is what BTC is doing right now. https://t.co/i9FOudTOuI — FΞLIX (@felixsim) March 13, 2023

The crypto market’s volatility makes it challenging to predict its future trajectory, and history has shown that short-term price movements are not always indicative of long-term trends.

While some argue that the renewed attention on bitcoin mining signals an imminent bull run, others maintain that the market remains too unpredictable to draw any definitive conclusions.

Watt’s the Issue? Debating the Energy Consumption of Bitcoin Mining

The energy consumption of Bitcoin mining has long been a contentious issue. Critics argue that the industry’s energy-intensive nature, which consumes an estimated 120 TWh (terawatt hours) per year, is environmentally damaging and unsustainable.

On the other hand, supporters stress that Bitcoin mining is already greener than most industries while maintaining that Bitcoin’s Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism–which converts energy into hashes needed to mine Bitcoin–is a remarkable innovation that can benefit society enough to warrant the energy use.

PoS needs human decision makers by design. Vitalik calls it "weak subjectivity" others call it a central bank. Bitcoin and PoW eliminate human decision makers. That is the innovation. PoS is just a step back to a failing system. — viajero (@viaj3ro) December 13, 2020

The crux of this debate often boils down to one’s political stance and personal beliefs. However, to reach a fair conclusion, it’s essential to set aside the emotional rhetoric and examine the facts rationally, using a data-driven approach.

Mining for Answers: Contextualizing Bitcoin’s Energy Use

When discussing the energy consumption of Bitcoin mining, we should contextualize it with other industries. For instance, gold mining and the traditional banking system both consume vast amounts of energy.

Simone Brunozzi, Operating Partner at tech investment firm Cota Capital, suggests that gold mining is 50 times more expensive than bitcoin mining and running the bitcoin network. Gold mining generates 20 tons of waste for a single wedding band and consumes about 475 million gigajoules of electricity, equal to around 131.9 TWh.

In contrast, one analysis estimates that the banking system’s energy consumption sits at 140 TWh.

Bitcoin energy use compared to other industries Mining bitcoin using fossil fuels is generally not profitable, cheap renewable energy use instead is built in. (7/9) pic.twitter.com/1WGafss9NQ — miyam0to.btc (@Thechigpatel) April 3, 2023

Of course, we must also consider the sources of energy used by these industries. Gold mining relies heavily on grid power and direct fossil fuel-generated electricity. A World Gold Council report indicates that the gold sector must reduce emissions by 80% by 2050 to align with the Paris Agreement’s two-degree Celsius scenario.

In comparison, the latest Global Cryptoasset Benchmarking Study reveals that 39% of PoW mining is powered by renewables, primarily hydroelectric energy. Over three-quarters of Bitcoin miners use renewable energy as part of their mix, reflecting a growing trend towards cleaner mining practices.

Nevertheless, the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining remains a hotly debated topic. Data on the emissions produced by Bitcoin mines show varying levels of pollution, and opinions on their environmental harm are equally diverse.

Some argue that their operations release no pollutants and that any associated emissions result from electricity generation. However, the fact is that electricity generation mostly comes from fossil fuels still, so this is somewhat of an awkward argument.

"You do know that the emissions of CO2 don’t come from the computers" Yes, I tested the hypothesis using data. The facility is powered by electricity, not coal or gas. — Pierre Rochard (@BitcoinPierre) April 11, 2023

Others, like Jesse Jenkins, an assistant professor at Princeton, who studies electrical grid emissions, argue that the industry’s rapid growth and increased power demands exacerbate climate change because of this.

As with any industry, we must weigh the broader benefits of Bitcoin against its environmental impact. Bitcoin offers advantages in terms of financial inclusion, economic growth, and more, complicating the issue beyond a simple zero-sum game. One could also argue that the traditional banking sector is responsible for much more carbon emissions than it generates itself, since it bankrolls the fossil fuel industry.

Green Shoots: The Path to a Sustainable Crypto Future

With Bitcoin’s price recently breaking the $30,000 barrier and gaining nearly 6% since the start of the month, there’s a sense of renewed optimism in the market.

Market analysts attribute this positivity to an anticipated shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, which could create a more stable and predictable environment for cryptocurrencies.

In short, the ongoing debate around the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining, coupled with the cryptocurrency’s recent price surge, offers an opportunity to engage in informed discussions on the merits and drawbacks of this disruptive technology.

As the world grapples with pressing issues like climate change and economic inequality, understanding the role of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and their energy-intensive mining processes, is necessary for shaping a more sustainable and inclusive global economy.

With the crypto fear & greed index currently sitting at 68/100, it’s clear that investors are in a state of greed. This is perhaps unsurprising given the steady gains seen in Bitcoin’s price, which some attribute to the anticipation of a shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

As Warren Buffett advised, it’s wise for investors to be “fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” So, are we witnessing the beginning of a new bull run or simply another fleeting moment in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies? Only time will tell.

