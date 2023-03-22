Bing Now Has AI Image Generation Thanks to DALL-E Model Integration

Microsoft has released Bing Image Creator, an artificial intelligence-powered image generator that incorporates OpenAI’s DALL-E to create images based on text prompts.

In a Tuesday blog post, Microsoft (MSFT) announced that it is adding a slew of new tools to its AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge, which includes Bing Image Creator, new AI-powered visual Stories, and updated Knowledge Cards.

Powered by an advanced version of OpenAI’s DALL-E, Bing Image Creator will generate a set of images for users based on a line of written text.

“Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat,” Microsoft said.

The tech giant detailed that the image creator tool will be integrated with the new Bing, which taps into OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology, as well as with Microsoft’s Edge browser. The addition will make Edge the “first and only browser with an integrated image generator.”

Other forms of AI tools that have been added to Bing include AI-based Knowledge Cards that offer “dynamic” quick-glance info like charts and timelines, and Stories, which provide images and short videos linked to searched topics.

DALL-E is a machine-learning model created by OpenAI to produce images from language descriptions. It is like a sister tool to ChatGPT, which is an artificial intelligence chatbot.

Both ChatGPT and DALL-E have found massive popularity over the past couple of months, with the former becoming the fastest-growing app in history.

Microsoft Puts Safeguard in Place for its AI-Powered Image Generator

Microsoft said it has put some safeguards in place for its AI-powered image creator in a bid to encourage responsible use of the tool while curbing its potential misuse.

“We have ensured OpenAI’s safeguards, plus additional protections, have been incorporated into Image Creator,” the tech giant said.

For instance, the company said it has limited the generation of harmful or unsafe images. It said their system will block the prompt if they detect that a potentially harmful image could be generated.

“We also make it clear that Image Creator’s images are generated by AI, and we include a modified Bing icon in the bottom left corner of each image to help indicate that the image was created using Image Creator,” Microsoft said.

How Bing Image Creator Works?

In terms of functionality, Bing’s AI-powered image generator creates images based on a text prompt similar to DALL-E. However, since it is a generative tool, it works best when users are highly descriptive.

Microsoft shared several examples of how Bing Image Creator will work through a series of sample screenshots.

In one chat, a user asks Bing to “create me an image of an astronaut walking through a galaxy of sunflowers.” The tool dutifully complied, spitting out four images matching the description in the now eerily familiar AI-generated art aesthetic.

Users can also specify their generated image to be a painting, watercolor, cartoon, sketch, and more.

“We are also working on some ongoing optimizations for how Image Creator works in multi-turn chats,” Microsoft said. “We continue to believe the best way to bring these technologies to market is to test them carefully, in the open, where everyone can provide feedback.”

