Tech News

Bing AI Chat Has Started Showing Ads to its 100 Million Daily Users

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

Bing AIThere have been many questions over the ways in which different artificial intelligence platform may seek to monetise: OpenAI charge a $20 monthly subscription to give full access to their platform, but don’t show ads anywhere. Now, Bing AI Chat has started showing ads to their 100m daily users.

Bing AI hopes to rival Google

For many years Bing has been on the receiving end of many jokes in their bid to try and rival Google, which has been the far more popular search engine for quite some time.

However, their determination to continue to innovate has meant that they may finally have some tools which can really allow them to challenge the hegemon. Bing’s integration of AI language models has caught Google by surprise, who rapidly launched Bard.

However, Bard has experienced a plethora of issues, not least of which pertaining to the fact that the AI is incapable of doing simple mathematics.

Bing AI now showing ads to over 100m users

After dramatically increasing the number of users on the platform to over 100m, the team at Bing have decided to monetise their reach by showing ads.

Bing, which is owned by Microsoft, may be in line to benefit even more dramatically in the future, given that Microsoft has now acquired many of the exclusive rights to the OpenAI codebase, thanks to the terms of their investment.

The race in the war to develop the most powerful AI is hotting up, but future experimentation may run into some barriers now that the likes of Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak have signed a petition to limit future AI research without appropriate understanding, guidelines, and laws in place. The petition specifically asks that we consider the pros and cons of allowing AI to play such a large role in reshaping society.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!