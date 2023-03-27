Beam Contractor Payments Solution Startup Raises $4m in Seed Round – Founder is Former Stripe Engineer

One of the most difficult aspects of working as a contractor is the way in which contractors are paid, as there are often a series of delays and consternations that one is forced to contend with. In order to ameliorate these difficulties, a former engineer at Stripe has launched a new company called Beam, which is designed to reduce a lot of the bureaucracy and complexity that contractors are often laboured with.

Beam has raised $4m

Now, the startup has successfully managed to close a $4m funding round in order to build out their project and scale up their business.

I’m thrilled to announce Beam’s seed round led by @Accel, along with @SusaVentures, @WischoffVC, and many angels! At Beam, we’re building powerful and easy-to-use financial software for construction. Our mission is to accelerate the development of housing and infrastructure. https://t.co/wTYvbi0XwB — Adam Eagle (@adamreagle) March 23, 2023

The company, which was founded in October of 2022, has strong links to Stripe, with the founder and the lead investor both having spent several years working at the company. Adam Eagle, the founder, spend over five years writing APIs to facilitate improvements in payments and the lead investor Amy Saper grew Strike’s marketing team before joining Accel as a partner in 2019.

In the construction industry, many contractors are forced to work long hours before being paid at all, and they even have to front many of the initial costs themselves, which can be hugely costly and inefficient.

Beam is designed to ensure that contractors can send and receive payments instantaneously, and the entire setup can be configured in only minutes using the Beam app.

Beam can make the construction industry far more efficient

In a statement to Tech Crunch, Eagle stated that he has a strong interest in the construction industry and a passion for architecture, and that the move to working in the field was almost inevitable:

“After years of seeing headlines about the housing crisis and our aging infrastructure, I decided that I really wanted to work in something that would touch on construction housing, infrastructure and the physical world.”

Preexisting payment networks mean that construction contractors lose a significant amount of capital solely from fees, which he believes can be obsoleted with new developments in fintech.

The San Francisco startup has also conducted significant market research into their potential audience, and will therefore be building the application in Spanish as well as in English thanks to the large Hispanic demographic that works in the construction industry in the US.

According to Saper, being burdened with the added stress of inefficient payment networks is one of the main reasons that the US is currently contending with a housing shortage, and why demand is constantly outpacing supply.

An “easy to use billing and compliance platform” such as Beam can help to fix many of these issues.

