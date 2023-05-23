Battery Maker Gotion Unveils 1,000km Range EV Battery Cheaper Than Current Batteries

Gotion, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery startup backed by Volkswagen, is set to revolutionize the industry with the newly unveiled L600 lithium-manganese-iron-phosphate (LMFP) Astroinno.

According to the startup, the battery nicknamed ‘Astroinno’ can achieve a 620-mile or 1,000-km range on a single charge, doubling prevailing industry standards.

The designated Volkswagen supplier announced the battery during its technology conference, held annually. Mass production for the high-range battery is expected to commence in 2024, with the startup claiming it has already passed the required safety tests for EV batteries.

Gotion Battery Boasts 4 Million Kilometers Lifetime Range

The new Astroinno battery pack will deliver up to 4,000 charge-discharge cycles. This translates to approximately 2.4 million miles, or 4 million kilometers of lifetime range, which by far surpasses the lifespan of an average car.

According to a report by The Independent on Gotion’s 1,000 km LFP battery, the company has been developing the pack internally for ten years before the unveiling.

Since all the safety standards have been met, Gotion believes the battery is commercially viable with Volkswagen expected to incorporate it in its mainstream EVs.

How Did Gotion High Tech Achieve This Milestone

Gotion’s Astroinno 1,000 km range runs on a 140-kWh battery pack matching Contemporary Amperex Technology’s (CATL) Qilin battery unveiled in June 2022, as reported by Bloomberg. CATL is, however, the world’s largest manufacturer of EV batteries.

The Astroinno battery pack surpassed the startup’s expectations – not plagued by limitations exhibited by similar batteries currently in the market such as low conductivity, manganese dissolution at high temperatures, and a low compaction density.

Despite those challenges, the immense potential of the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology has captured the interest of researchers and industry experts.

The LFP technology has in recent times witnessed a resurgence in market recognition, with its market share steadily growing, according to Dr. Cheng Qian, Executive President of the International Business Unit at Gotion High-Tech.

Cheng said that the energy density expansion of mass-produced LFP batteries has hit roadblocks, necessitating a chemical system upgrade for further enhancements, which led to the development of their system.

Additionally, the company achieved other groundbreaking innovations in the battery’s design, reducing the number of structural components by 45% and decreasing their weight by almost one-third.

Cheng emphasized that Astroinno is designed with a fast charging feature able to fill the battery cells from low-level to 80% capacity in just 18 minutes. This is higher than some flagship smartphones.

The charger can sustain an 88% yield rate even when the temperature decreases to -20 degrees Celsius, allowing EVs equipped with the battery to function without any glitches in colder regions.

“Astroinno L600 LMFP cell achieves 240 Wh/kg in gravimetric energy density and 525Wh/L for volumetric energy density. It can achieve more than 4,000 cycles at room temperature and 1800 cycles at high temperature, easily achieves 18 minutes of fast charging, and passes all safety tests,” Cheng said during the conference in Hefei. “Because of the high energy density of Astroinno battery, we can also achieve a range of 1,000km without relying on NCM material.”

Gotion is Volkswagen’s EV Trump Card

Gotion announced on May 10 that it had reached an agreement with Volkswagen to supply cobalt-free, LFP battery cells to markets outside China. The company said that the contract will allow Volkswagen to power new EVs under the Volkswagen Group.

If there are no major hitches in the rollout and implementation of Gotion’s incredible batteries into Volkswagen EVs, the German auto-maker may be able to catch up to industry leaders Tesla and Ford in no time.

Gotion High-tech Becomes Designated Supplier for Volkswagen AG’s Overseas Markets.Find out more：https://t.co/7slRriNNpc pic.twitter.com/eZm3Ftw4Xm — Gotion Inc. (@Gotion48660) May 15, 2023

Neither Gotion nor Volkswagen has revealed which battery cells were included in the contract. However, the agreement is only a reinforcement to a deal signed by the two companies in 2022, allowing Gotion to supply the German car manufacturer with both energy-dense battery cells containing nickel as well as the economical LFP cells to be used in the Chinese market.

Volkswagen has a $1.2 billion investment in Gotion, making it the largest shareholder. Gotion has grown to be China’s fourth-largest manufacturer of battery cells, shipping 14.4 GWh in 2022 alone.

