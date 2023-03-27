Baidu’s Ernie Bot ChatGPT Challenge Falters Again After Public Livestream Cancelled

China’s leading search engine Baidu has announced its debut into the artificial intelligence scene to rival the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Pre-recorded videos of Ernie, its AI-powered chatbot showed the software summarizing financial statements, creating PowerPoint presentations, and other industry-focused abilities.

Ernie Displays A Wider Range of Skills

Based on images sent by a company spokesperson to a media-facing group on WeChat, the leading messaging app in China, Ernie displayed a much wider skill set than was previously shown when the Chinese chatbot debuted two weeks ago.

At the time, the ChatGPT-like software tool was capable of returning images with text-based prompts, composing poetry, and generating audio content in various Chinese dialects.

In the videos shared on Monday, Ernie, the chatbot powered by generative AI efficiently produced travel itineraries in addition to virtual person-like live streamers with the ability to advertise products and services with the help of uniquely crafted scripts crafted to the user’s needs or perceptions.

Baidu’s AI Cloud division played the videos in a closed-door meeting attended by selected companies picked to test the industry-focused version of the generative AI-powered chatbot.

According to a report by Reuters, Baidu initially planned the meeting to livestream the product launch with the media and public allowed to attend, however, new arrangements were made last minute as the company sought to prioritize the industry-focused version of the chatbot due to the “strong demand” from more than 120,000 companies.

A statement by the company on Monday revealed that the companies had applied to test the Ernie chatbot, adding that this was going to be the first of many closed-door meetings as the pilot program continues.

However, the move was not welcomed by everyone with investors selling Baidu’s Hong Kong-listed shares and causing a 4.5% drop early Monday.

Baidu is making the necessary plans to open the testing phase to more companies who wish to try the industry-focused version of the Ernie chatbot, as of March 31. Meanwhile, the standard version of the AI-powered chatbot is available for beta testing but only to fortunate users able to get the invitation codes.

So far, a test conducted by Reuters on the regular version of the Ernie bot revealed that it is proficient in the Chinese language but had noticeable factual errors. Ernie avoided responding to political-based questions.

Ernie, the generative artificial intelligence-powered chatbot is China’s response to ChatGPT, a popular AI tool, developed by an American company OpenAI.

The generative AI chatbot was launched by Baidu CEO Robin Li on March 26, who at the time, gave journalists a live-streamed step-by-step presentation touching on various pre-recorded demons meant to show the chatbot’s capabilities.

During the live-streamed presentation, Baidu saw its share price drop. However, the stock price recovered the next day, and this was partly due to strong demand from the Chinese corporate sector.

