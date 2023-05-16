Baidu Goes Big on AI and Would Incorporate Ernie Chatbot Across All Businesses

Chinese tech giant Baidu (NYSE: BIDU) reported better-than-expected earnings for the March quarter. It also talked about the AI opportunity and said that gradually it would incorporate its Ernie chatbot across all its businesses.

Baidu’s revenues rose 9.6% YoY in the quarter and were ahead of what the market was expecting. It also posted a net profit of $838 million in the quarter as compared to a loss in the corresponding quarter last year.

Baidu, which launched its Ernie chatbot in March, also talked about its AI plans.

Robin Li, Baidu’s co-founder and CEO said, “We believe the emergence of generative AI and large language model presents a transformative potential of AI in various industries, to help people and organizations to achieve more and to place a positive impact on society.”

While online search accounts for the bulk of Baidu’s current revenues, the company – like Google – sees AI as the next big earnings driver.

Smarting from the growing popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google has also launched its Bard chatbot.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman invested bought over 10 million shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet in the first quarter of 2023.

As for Baidu, the company said that it would gradually incorporate Ernie across all its business.

Li emphasized “This will empower our products and offerings, drawing in a larger user and customer base, while allowing us to establish a new ecosystem around the ERNIE Bot for the new era. It will also enable us to drive long-term, sustainable growth.”

Baidu To Gradually Incorporate Ernie Chatbot into All Businesses

Baidu is present in multiple businesses including robotaxis. In its earnings release, Baidu said that its autonomous ride-hailing service Apollo Go completed 660,000 rides in Q1 2023, which was 236% higher than the corresponding quarter in 2022.

Notably, in late December Baidu started offering robotaxis during the night in Wuhan. In March, Apollo Go received permission to operate driverless taxis in Beijing also – becoming the first company to do so.

Tesla also plans to offer robotaxis but the project is running way behind schedule as originally the company’s CEO Elon Musk predicted that it would have 1 million robotaxis by 2020.

While Tesla offers FSD (full-self driving) in several markets it hasn’t launched the service in China.

In generative AI also, platforms like Bard and ChatGPT are not available in China – and domestic players like Baidu and Alibaba are looking to fill the gap.

Meanwhile, AI is the latest battlefield between the US and China and earlier this month in an internal speech Li said, “It’s just the beginning of this arena for tech competition.”

Chinese Companies are Working on AI Models

Earlier this month, China’s iFLYTEK unveiled a general AI model and said that the model would surpass ChatGPT’s abilities next year.

Last month, SenseTime, a Chinese AI company unveiled a chatbot named SenseChat.

The chatbot performed multiple tasks like writing an email when prompted. The company’s CEO and co-founder Xu Li said that SenseChat is based on its big AI model SenseNova.

Regulators are also getting worried about risks associated with AI and today OpenAI CEO Sam Altman would testify before the Senate.

Meanwhile despite the earnings beat, Baidu stock is trading lower amid fears of uneven economic recovery in China.

