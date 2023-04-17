Autonomous Construction Vehicles Was A Great Idea But Hard To Make A Reality

The concept of fully autonomous heavy-duty machinery for construction sites is yet to find any notable success even as some self-driving vehicles hit the market.

The idea of automating construction sites has been around for years as a way to solve shortfalls in the infrastructure and housing industry.

Back in 2017, Robotics start-up Built Robotics raised $15 million in funding and started testing autonomous excavators with the goal of training machines to do more on construction sites.

At the time, CEO Noah Ready-Campbell predicted that fully autonomous equipment would become commonplace on construction sites before self-driving cars hit public roads.

However, the company recently announced a shift from the general construction market to the installation of solar farms, citing incentives such as the infrastructure and climate-change funding passed by the US Congress last year.

“It’s all solar all the time for us now,” Ready-Campbell said in an interview with Wired.

“It may feel like we’re narrowing our focus, but I think solar over the next 10 to 20 years is going to become the story of our electrical grid as a country.”

Construction Industry Poses Challenge to Developers

Some companies, like Caterpillar and Doosan, started experimenting with autonomous heavy-duty machinery for construction several years ago, but the idea has yet to become widely available.

The biggest challenge is the continuous, dynamic nature of building sites, which poses a formidable challenge to AI and robotics developers who wish to train autonomous machinery for construction.

On the other hand, automation works best for repetitive tasks, where outcomes are predictable, and on roads that change more gradually.

Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction equipment and a company with deep AI development experience, set a goal in 2020 to increase sales of software for controlling autonomous machinery.

However, construction sites’ short-lived nature with no permanent roads presents a critical obstacle to developing autonomous machines that can work efficiently.

Caterpillar argues that the best route to full autonomy for construction is through semi-automated machinery that people can operate remotely, in parallel with AI experts identifying tasks suitable for automation.

Heavy machine operators today can choose to use some limited automation features, such as automatic grading to make surfaces flat when using a dozer.

However, the goal is to allow one person to simultaneously operate four or five machines at a time by having algorithms take on much of the work.

Hurdle to Autonomous Construction Vehicles Remain High

Some global manufacturers including Volvo and Doosan, which has pledged to commercialize their autonomous construction projects by 2025, have started designing cabin-less machines that do not require human operators.

In fact, Volvo already has a single cabin-less hauler at work in a limestone quarry in Switzerland and seven autonomous trucks in a mine in Norway, the company’s head of communications Ceren Wende said.

However, Anthony Levandowski, CEO of Pronto.ai, said that he does not expect significant progress in automating the construction sector anytime soon.

He noted that Pronto is instead focused on simple tasks such as machine grading and water trucks for dust suppression.

The dream of driverless cars and robotaxis, although far from being accomplished, has seen some success. However, it appears that the reality of autonomous construction is more daunting than originally anticipated.

Built Robotics’ experience in the construction market typifies these hurdles. Despite demonstrating the feasibility of using autonomous excavators to dig trenches, the company faced resistance from clients to embrace automated solutions.

“You have to solve a big enough pain point to spur adoption,” Ready-Campbell said. “People will only change behavior if it’s worth it.”

