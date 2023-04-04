Australia Bans TikTok On Government Devices As Western Concerns Mount About Chinese App

A series of countries in the West have contemplated taking action against applications such as TikTok, thanks to the privacy concerns and national security concerns that are incurred when welcoming the Chinese app into one’s society.

The addictive app has become a global phenomenon, but many authorities warn that the terms and conditions of the app stipulate that each user have very little privacy, given that the algorithms scrape one’s phone for data to show extremely personalised content.

Australia bans TikTok

Australia has now banned TikTok. Concerns over the extent to which the Chinese could make use of the app as a spy device, particularly given all the permissions that the app asks each user to sign,

Given their proximity to China, and tensions in the South China Sea over the past few years, it is understandable why the Australians would be concerned about the rising influence of the country in the digital realm.

Australia bans TikTok on government devices over security concerns https://t.co/Bq8syIqPeH pic.twitter.com/t1SdPO3erK — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2023

Should other countries ban TikTok?

Whilst some are making the case that the company shouldn’t be banned, and even pointing to the fact that all social media companies are known to store and sell one’s data, there is precedent for banning TikTok.

After all, within China most Western apps are completely banned for the exact same reason: China has banned Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter, and have their own companies that fill this niche.

For the West say that they want to ban TikTok out of security concerns would simply be a case of levelling the playing field.

In addition to this, TikTok was today fined £12.7m by the UK regulator for being in breach of UK data protection law and misappropriating data of children.

