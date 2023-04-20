Atlassian Brings AI To Its Popular Jira And Confluence Online Productivity Tools

Australian business software company, Atlassian, has announced the launch of Atlassian Intelligence, a “virtual teammate” powered by OpenAI’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) language model in order to add new features to the company’s set of software.

Atlassian Intelligence To Enhance Team Collaboration

Atlassian Intelligence is an AI-powered tool meant to enhance team collaboration on projects through software such as Confluence and Jira. In partnership with OpenAI, the new feature has been added to Atlassian, the cloud platform that holds the company’s product suite.

Meet your new virtual teammate. Powered by AI, Atlassian Intelligence is here to unleash the potential of every team. Get early access: https://t.co/jDjw9skKHL pic.twitter.com/c38TmyAsKs — Atlassian (@Atlassian) April 19, 2023

The product incorporates a powerful language model from OpenAI’s GPT-4, allowing it to create custom teamwork graphs and enable features like AI-generated summaries, thus accelerating teamwork.

It has also been integrated into Jira Service Management as an always-on virtual agent that provides instant support and responses to employees through other collaboration tools such as Slack and Microsoft. For instance, a worker may enter a question about requesting permission to examine a file, and the chatbot would enable that, freeing up customer care employees for more difficult inquiries.

Through its ability to understand natural language, Atlassian Intelligence will be used in Confluence, a team workspace mainly used for documentation, to provide answers to users’ questions based on data stored in documents. Additionally, workers will be able to click on terms they don’t understand in documents and receive automatically generated explanations and connections to pertinent publications.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, every company has been attempting to incorporate it into its suite of products and services but few have been able to attain the influence and market share that Atlassian does, particularly among developers.

The company has significantly expanded over the past few years beyond its initial focus on developers to encompass IT teams and other groups that work with developers. With this fairly special understanding of how teams work together, it has been able to develop this new product.

Rivals Sharing a Partner

Although Atlassian has been creating its own AI models for some time, it only recently began utilizing OpenAI. With the help of Atlassian’s vast data set, these models work together to produce outcomes that are specific to each individual customer.

Commenting on the company’s data set, ’s two founders and CEOs, told CNBC:

We have a graph of work basically,” “I reckon we have one of the best ones in the world out there. It spans people doing stuff from design to development to test to deployment to project management to collaborating on stuff, too.

This collaboration has, however, raised concerns since it is well known that Microsoft is one of Atlassian’s biggest rivals and is also a fundamental investor in OpenAI which courtesy of the new partnership will have access to Atlassian’s rich data set.

Farquhar dispelled this worry by pointing out that since OpenAI won’t be using Atlassian’s customer data to train its algorithms, doing business with it won’t necessarily improve OpenAI or Microsoft.

One of the competitive products between the two companies is Microsoft’s GitHub and Atlassian’s BitBucket. In March, Microsoft’s GitHub code storage division said that it had begun testing AI-generated messages to describe modifications known as pull requests as a result of a partnership with OpenAI. GitHub additionally announced that it would test using AI to find pull requests without software tests and offer code for suitable tests.

Similarly, developers can also use Bitbucket to work on pull requests. However, unlike GitHub, Farquhar stated that Atlassian had no updates to share on Bitbucket which gives its rival a competitive edge at a time when AI is the center of focus.

Regardless, Atlassian Intelligence is here to transform team collaboration in the industry. According to the company’s spokesman, customers can sign up for a waiting list for early access, and over the following few months, the business will begin accepting people from it.

