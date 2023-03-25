As SPAC Bubble Bursts, Investors Stare at Bankruptcies and Delistings

Spire and Momentus, two space companies that went public through a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) reverse merger have received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.

Amid the market turmoil, SPACs are fighting for relevance and are in the news mostly for unpleasant reasons. Here’s a timeline of the SPAC story.

While the world economy was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a hitherto little-known investing vehicle SPAC rose to prominence.

These blank cheque or shell companies were in existence for a long but were never quite popular as most companies opted for traditional IPOs to go public.

However, 2020 was a pivotal year for SPACs and there were 248 SPAC IPOs that year raising over $83 billion. To put that number in perspective, the IPO count was higher than the previous ten years combined.

The SPAC mania continued in 2021 and there were 613 SPAC IPOs raising over $162 billion in aggregate. During the pandemic, money raised by SPAC IPOs surpassed that by traditional IPO.

Some of the respected names like private equity giant SoftBank and billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman also launched their SPACs.

Through SPACs, companies can reduce the listing period from a few months to a few weeks. There is also the regulatory arbitrage as in a SPAC merger companies can provide financial forecasts while doing so is prohibited under a traditional IPO.

The SPAC Bubble Became Apparent in 2021

That there is a SPAC bubble building became quite evident in 2021 only. That year, Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) announced a merger with EV (electric vehicle) startup Lucid Motors.

On the merger rumors only, CCIV stock soared to as high as $65. It fell subsequently after the merger details were announced.

Reverse mergers with blank cheque companies helped loss-making and pre-revenue companies in emerging industries like EVs, green energy, autonomous driving, and space travel to list in quick time.

Investors, both retail and institutional were bending over backward to invest in blank cheque companies. The merger presentations in most cases provided too rosy forecasts.

Lucid Motors for instance forecast nearly 50,000 deliveries for 2023. The company’s current guidance is less than a third of that.

Rising Interest Rates and Supply Chain Woes

The forecasts provided during most SPAC mergers were anyways quite optimistic. To make things worse, we had the supply chain crisis in 2021 which extended into 2022. The labor shortage situation and spiraling inflation made the forecasts look even unachievable.

High inflation is invariably negative for risk assets like growth stocks. However, some investment strategies can outperform during high inflation.

Meanwhile, amid soaring high inflation, the US Fed embarked on the most aggressive tightening in decades. As the costs of funds tightened, several startups as well as perennially cash-burning businesses faced troubles.

As de-SPACs or companies that merged with blank cheque companies crashed post the merger, investors started having second thoughts about investing in them. On average, around 80% of investors opted for redemption last year which was twice of 2021.

One fallout of redemptions was that the company going public was left with far lower cash than previously envisioned.

SPAC Bubble Started to Burst in 2022

Recently Virgin Orbit paused operations in order to conserve cash. Earlier this month, Embark which like Virgin Orbit went public through a SPAC reverse merger in 2021 said that it is exploring liquidation and asset sales as strategic alternatives.

Over half a dozen companies that went public through SPAC reverse merger including Enjoy Technology, Starry Group Holdings Inc, and Quanergy Systems Inc have filed for bankruptcy.

In hindsight, it is now apparent that many SPAC sponsors did not do their homework right when it came to evaluating merger targets.

Hindenburg Research accused Nikola, Lordstown Motors, and Clover Health of fraud. All these companies went public through SPAC reverse mergers and the fact that Nikola’s co-founder Trevor Milton was indicted in the probe did not help matters.

In its most recent report, Hindenburg has accused Jack Dorsey’s Block of fraud.

Newly Listed Stocks Have Plunged

The performance of de-SPACs was terrible last year and the AXS de-SPAC ETF lost around three-fourths of its value in 2022.

The ETF has since liquidated, which reflects the trouble that de-SPACs have faced over the last year.

Companies that went public through traditional IPOs fared no better and the Renaissance IPO ETF, which invests in a portfolio of newly-listed companies and is overweight in the tech sector, fell 57% in 2022.

Most SPACs priced the IPO at $10. However, given the massive crash, many are now trading below the minimum exchange listing threshold of $1. Many companies like Paysafe went for a reverse stock split to meet the minimum listing requirements.

Spire and Momentus are the latest addition to the names that have received the warning notice from exchange for not meeting the minimum threshold.

Many SPACs Face Delisting

A lot of SPACs went public at exorbitant valuations. As the Fed pulled the plug on cheap money, investors shunned loss-making companies, which was the case with almost all the de-SPACs.

Far from the market euphoria of 2020 and 2021, most SPACs are now staring at an uncertain future and face risks of bankruptcy as well as delisting.

The fortunes of these shell companies are best reflected in the dwindling IPO count. In 2022, there were 86 SPAC IPO, which is not even 15% of 2021. We are almost three months into 2023 and there have been just 9 IPOs so far in 2023.

Bill Ackman Also Liquidated his Blank Cheque Company

On the contrary, dozens of SPACs liquidated last year due to the market turmoil. Even Bill Ackman liquidated his maiden SPAC, which was the largest blank cheque company ever.

Looking at the bloodbath in stock prices of companies that merged with blank cheque companies, investors seemed to have been better off in liquidated SPACs as they at least got the SPAC IPO price plus the accrued interest.

As for blank cheque companies, de-SPACs are invariably trading below the IPO price and the average drawdown is in excess of 50%. EV stocks, which were once market darlings, have on average fallen over 80% from the IPO price.

