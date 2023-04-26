As Europe and U.K.’s Sweeping Tech Regulation Nears, Big Tech Prepares for Stress Test



As the European Union and the United Kingdom finalize their sweeping tech regulations, major technology companies are bracing themselves for a monumental shift in their legal responsibilities.

These incoming regulations come in the form of two landmark legislative packages: the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA).

The U.K. is working on similar monolithic legislation that is expected to pass soon but it has yet to be voted on by the House of Lords. These frameworks aim to reshape the tech landscape by imposing stringent rules on major players like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Twitter, and TikTok.

The EU announced a list of 19 of the largest platforms and search engines that will fall under strict regulation once its Digital Services Act (DSA) goes into effect.

The Vice President of the EU Commission Margrethe Vestager said that the legislation will “ensure that platforms are held accountable for the risks their services can pose to society and citizens.

The DSA, on the other hand, targets content moderation and transparency. The largest platforms and search engines will be mandated to remove illegal content within a specified timeframe, share information regarding their content moderation practices and meet standards for their algorithmic systems.

The punishment for breaking these rules won’t just be a slap on the wrist. The legislation allows for a fine of up to 6% of the company’s revenue, which could amount to billions of dollars. Even worse, if a company breaks the rules multiple times it could be banned from Europe entirely.

The DMA targets companies labeled as “gatekeepers,” seeking to curb their monopolistic tendencies and promote fair competition. Gatekeepers are defined as entrenched companies that serve as important gateways for businesses to reach consumers, as long as they have a significant impact on the EU market.

This will require tech giants to open their platforms to smaller competitors, alter their algorithms and policies to prevent favoritism and eliminate practices that exploit user data. Non-compliance punishments under the DMA are even more severe than the DSA and could result in fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual global turnover or, in extreme cases, a platform’s forced divestiture.

TikTok and Twitter Prepare for Unprecedented Stress Test

The tech industry has been preparing for the enactment of legislation like the DSA, DMA, and the Online Safety Act before they were announced. Despite their status as industry giants, noncompliance fines under any of these laws could be devastating.

TikTok and Twitter both told the EU Commission that they would subject their platforms to an unusual stress test to see if they comply with the new rules. If the companies keep their commitment, Commissioner Thierry Breton and his team will perform the test in person.

This stress test has the potential to cause tech companies to comply with the DMA and DSA early before the rules are implemented (likely 2024). This could bring an end to some of the most detrimental practices of the technology industry sooner than you might expect.

