Are Dumb Flip Phones About to Make A Comeback With GenZ Leading the Way?

Dump flip phones may be a thing of the past for many but younger generations are not ready to let go, particularly the ever-nostalgic GenZ. Experts in the industry are coming to terms with the rising demand for technology’s bygone era, spearheaded by GenZ populations.

“I think you can see it with certain GenZ populations — they’re tired of the screens,” Jose Briones, a dumb phone influencer who moderates the r/dumbphones subreddit, told CNBC. “They don’t know what is going on with mental health and they’re trying to make cutbacks.”

GenZ Desire For A ‘Less-Screened Life’

This new trend from the younger generations does not come by surprise, they have grown up surrounded by more technology compared to the older generations.

Although the world is run by technology now, with phones and social media forming an integral part of our lives, studies suggest that excessive exposure to screens and social media is not good for mental health—which the younger generations are most affected by.

That said, it would make sense if GenZ populations want to change to a screen-less or a less-screened life with dumb flip phones.

Premium, Minimal Phones

The new hype surrounding dump flip phones has yet to translate into sales. According to CNBC, experts believe there is still time and sales might pick up.

Nonetheless, GenZ are engaging with the dump phone idea in a totally different manner with the emergency of “The Light Phone” which manufacturers market as “minimal” as opposed to, you guessed it, a stupid – option for smartphones.

“What we’re trying to do with the Light phone isn’t to create a dumb phone, but to create a more intentional phone — a premium, minimal phone — which isn’t inherently anti-technology,” Joe Hollier, cofounder of Light, told CNBC. “But it’s about consciously choosing how and when to use which aspects of technology that add to my quality of life.”

The “premium, minimal” is not “anti-technology” but allows users to be picky about the amount of technology to have in their lives. However, some people perceive the sentiment as an anti-smartphone movement.

GenZ’s increasing fondness for older cell phones seems to stem from a rejection of modernity’s typical representation rather than a preference for a more stylish and updated version of the device.

Demand For Feature Flip Phones Up In The US

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, still sells millions of mobile devices reminiscent of those from the early 2000s. This encompasses “feature phones,” which are classic flip or slide phones with extra capabilities such as GPS or a hotspot.

In 2022, HMD global recorded an increase in the sales of the feature flip phone in the US, selling in tens of thousands every month. However, the company reported a substantial drop in its global feature phone line.

In 2022, nearly 80% of feature phone purchases originated from the Middle East, Africa, and India, as reported by Counterpoint Research. However, some predict a change in this trend, with a group of young individuals in the U.S. returning to basic or minimalist phones.

“In North America, the market for dumb phones is pretty much flatlined,” Moorhead told CNBC. “But I could see it getting up to a 5% increase in the next five years if nothing else, based on the public health concerns that are out there.”

Companies like Light, have noticed the growing trend and hype around dumb phones and are trying to build phones for people who prefer to spend less time scrolling and on social media.

