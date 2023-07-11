  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Arbitraging Portfolio Managers Are Piling Into Court to Watch For Clues on the Outcome of the Microsoft Activision Merger

Arbitraging Portfolio Managers Are Piling Into Court to Watch For Clues on the Outcome of the Microsoft Activision Merger

Nancy Lubale
Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Last month, arbitrage portfolio managers flocked to a San Francisco courtroom, eagerly awaiting any clues that could shed light on the outcome of the proposed Microsoft-Activision merger. The trial, which unfolded over five days, carried immense significance for these investors who specialize in betting on the success or failure of mergers and acquisitions.

The Microsoft-Activision Trial: A Key Event for the Arbitrage Community

Bloomberg reported that representatives from top investment firms, along with specialized brokers, traveled from New York and Chicago to witness the trial firsthand. Their aim was to decipher subtle signals from the judge or key witnesses that could indicate whether the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would succeed in temporarily blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard.

This regulatory challenge posed a significant risk to the merger, making it a key event for the arbitrage community.

The merger arbitrageurs, numbering about a dozen, secured prime spots in the courtroom and even paid line sitters to maintain their places. Many others followed the proceedings via a Zoom audio feed, eager to grasp any developments that could impact their investment strategies.

For these arbitrageurs, monitoring legal proceedings associated with mergers is an integral part of their job. However, this trial held heightened importance due to the involvement of FTC Chair Lina Khan, known for her aggressive stance on antitrust issues.

Microsoft-Activision Merger: A Game-Changer

The proposed Microsoft-Activision merger is a game-changer in the video game industry and also tests the FTC’s ability to block tech deals through legal means. The judge’s ruling and the language used in the decision could cause portfolio values to fluctuate significantly, with potential gains or losses in the millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars.

As the July 18 deadline for the deal’s closure looms, a prompt ruling from Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley is anticipated. The gap between Activision’s stock price and Microsoft’s $95-per-share takeover bid has fluctuated in response to regulatory updates. If the deal successfully closes, arbitrageurs who bought Activision shares at lower prices could realize substantial gains.

Notably, this arbitrage position has attracted prominent players like Berkshire Hathaway, Pentwater Capital, and Arrowstreet Capital, showcasing its popularity and appeal within the investment community.

Source: Bloomberg

Beyond the immediate implications for arbitrageurs, the trial’s outcome will help shape the regulatory landscape for future big tech mergers and acquisitions. Lina Khan’s aggressive approach to antitrust enforcement has already had an impact in various sectors, leading to increased scrutiny of blockbuster deals.

The Microsoft-Activision trial offers insights into FTC’s strategy and potential implications for future mergers. As the trial progressed, arbitrageurs began to develop a consensus that the FTC was unlikely to secure a preliminary injunction against the Microsoft deal. Market confidence increased, as evidenced by Activision’s rising stock price during the trial.

However, some arbitrageurs expressed skepticism regarding the FTC’s approach, cautioning against taking weak cases to court and suffering unfavorable precedents.

Brian Lombardi, a New York-based broker at FBN Securities, said:

“The FTC appears to lack a strategy. Acting tougher is one thing, but taking bad cases to court and losing creates unfavorable precedents that put the FTC in a worse position than before she took the helm.”

The trial highlighted the unique role of merger arbitrageurs, who actively participated in the courtroom proceedings to closely observe the judge’s demeanor, exchanges between witnesses and lawyers, and other significant details that could offer valuable insights. While some relied on audio feeds, they acknowledged the potential drawbacks of missing critical information.

The Art of Merger Arbitrage

Merger arbitrage is an investment strategy that requires meticulous research and analysis to assess the likelihood of deal closures and calculate potential profits. The physical presence of arbitrageurs in the courtroom signifies their deep commitment to their investment positions.

These professionals play a crucial role in major legal proceedings, actively shaping the regulatory landscape and influencing the outcomes of high-stakes mergers and acquisitions.

The Microsoft-Activision trial holds broader implications for the field of antitrust law. It serves as a significant test for Lina Khan’s approach to antitrust enforcement and will likely impact future FTC reviews of mergers and acquisitions.

Moreover, the trial underscores the growing importance of merger arbitrage in the financial markets, where these professionals continue to actively participate in major tech deals, contributing to the shaping of the regulatory landscape.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Nancy Lubale.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Nancy has four years experience writing news coverage across the finance, stocks, forex, cryptocurrency, NFT, blockchain tech and investing fields, previously a content writer for Kraken and a co-founder of Nairobi, Kenya based site KryptoTrends. Nancy’s latest work has been published on various websites including Vauld Insights, Coingape, Forexcrunch, InsideBitcoins and Economywatch. Her personal interests lie in crypto asset research and technical analysis, DeFi, NFTs and on-chain data analysis. Nancy also posts many market insights and crypto price predictions on her Twitter profile @NancyOmanga. Nancy’s current coverage has included market insights, analysis of the best performing asset classes during the 2022 bear market, and the latest regulatory news in the cryptocurrency industry. Nancy graduated with an MSc in Environmental Engineering and Sustainability from the University of Surrey, and was a member of the Surrey Green Society. She also holds a professional certification in Data Processing awarded by 365 Data Science, and several Blockchain Council certificates.
Show more
View all posts by Nancy Lubale

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Arbitraging Portfolio Managers Are Piling Into Court to Watch For Clues on the Outcome of the Microsoft Activision Merger

Last month, arbitrage portfolio managers flocked to a San Francisco…

Nancy Lubale
21 mins ago
Tech News
Car Sharing Platform ELOOP Shows How to Best Integrate Blockchain Into Existing Businesses For Maximum Gain

Despite its trillion-dollar market capitalization, the Web3 industry is yet…

John Isige
2 hours ago
Tech News
The Existence of Alien Life in the Universe Just Got 100 Times Larger – Earth-Like Planets Are Much More Common Than Previously Thought

Is there life on other planets? This is a question…

Lloyd Rick
4 hours ago
Tech News
Monumental US-EU Data-Sharing Agreement Finally to Come into Force – Will It Last?
Alejandro Arrieche
6 hours ago
Tech News
Meta’s Twitter-Like Platform Threads Surpasses 100M Users in 5 Days
Alejandro Arrieche
7 hours ago
Tech News
Trade Nation is A Market Leader on Low & Tight Spreads for Spread Betting
Michael Abetz
9 hours ago
Press Release
New Jersey’s iGaming Secures 5-Year Extension, Averting US Regulatory Crisis
Ollie Ring
10 hours ago
Gambling News