Apps Like Temu and TikTok Are Doing More With Less Brand Power

Apps like Temu, TikTok, Tubi, Audiomack, and Hopper are among the best-performing apps in their respective categories with the highest Brand-Relative-App-Growth Ratio (BRAG).

These Transcenders, as they are called, have overperformed in comparison to their Brand Power, attaining impressive performance metrics with the help of some effective growth strategies.

The BRAG Ratio is a metric that determines the ratio of an app’s install volume to its Brand Power, which is determined by consumer awareness and interest.

The higher the BRAG Ratio, the more efficient the app’s performance is, making Transcenders land in the top left of the BRAG Box.

The assumption is that if a brand has low Brand Power, its advertising efforts are also low, which should naturally lead to poor performance.

However, apps like Temu and TikTok have been able to acquire users with minimal investment in building their brands, defying the premise that low Brand Power leads to bad performance.

In a recent research, Digital Turbine, a leading mobile growth platform, and Apptopia, an app intelligence provider, analyzed consumer market research and mobile competitive intelligence to identify the strategies that distinguish the market leaders from the laggards in their component parts.

Four Strategies Apps like TikTok Employ to Perform Better

The report identified four strategies winning apps have internalized to punch above their weight, which includes Community Marketing, Product-Led Growth, Advertising Execution, and Device Integration.

Community Marketing focuses on catering to a niche community or enabling users in that community to amplify and promote the app to their networks organically.

Product-Led Growth banks on the innovation and features of the app to attract new audiences, while Advertising Execution relies on creating consistent advertising experiences that lead to growth.

Meanwhile, Device Integration involves partnerships with device manufacturers, allowing pre-loading of the app to make it easy for users to discover and use the app.

The apps with the top BRAG-ing rights used these strategies to unlock their Brand Power, Apptopia said in the report.

Which Apps Overperformed in Their Respective Category

In shopping, Temu utilized advertising strategically, reaching the number one spot in the app store before launching its “Shop like a Billionaire” tagline during its Super Bowl commercial spot, communicating a strong and consistent brand message that resonated with users.

Tubi leads the streaming video category with its product-led growth strategy, which sets it apart from other free streaming apps.

With a positive app review sentiment of 92%, Audiomack pumped up the volume on all marketing channels, becoming the leader in the music and audio category through exceptional advertising execution.

In social media, TikTok relied on device integration (preloads) to cement its market share and reach new audiences.

The travel category saw Hopper delivering an entertaining message through compelling ads on social media, turning it into an effective UA channel that increased buzz and decreased costs.

While some of these apps don’t always have the most installs, they convert the greatest percentage of their Brand Power.

All in all, apps like Temu and TikTok are proof that efficient growth depends on employing effective tactics that unlock a brand’s potential.

