Apple’s New TipKit is About to Make Building an iOS App Much Easier

Apple has introduced a new developer toolkit, TipKit, that will make it easier for developers to introduce mobile apps to users by providing tips on how to get started.

The tech giant announced TipKit at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which takes place in an online format from June 5 through 9, according to a Tuesday report from TechCrunch.

TipKit provides developers with a convenient option to create templates that have a similar appearance to the sharing options available in the system apps, while also being customizable to align with the style of their own application.

Developers will have the ability to control when and where their tips appear, making it much more efficient.

Previously, developers had to design their own onboarding experiences or use third-party solutions.

@Apple has introduced a new framework called #TipKit, which intelligently educates customers about the right features at the right time. Think of it like an intelligent, personalized app walkthrough.#WWDC23 @Apple pic.twitter.com/dgLIihKTZh — MoEngage (@moengage) June 6, 2023

TipKit to Make Harmonious User Experience for iOS Users

The goal of TipKit is to create a more harmonious user experience for iOS users.

Apple reportedly said that the new tool will help educate users and reduce confusion by making tips a more consistent experience. It also provides an excellent opportunity for developers to utilize more advanced options and guide users toward lesser-known features.

Developers will also have the ability to configure the cadence with which their tips appear to prevent overwhelming users.

For instance, they can use TipKit to have targeted tips that appear at the right time and show up when a user is trying to learn about a new or unexplored feature.

Additionally, TipKit allows the tutorials to be stretched out over a period of days to slowly introduce returning users to an app’s full functionality.

With TipKit, developers have the ability to set up rules and configurations that will easily sync across a user’s devices, meaning users won’t have to see the same tips when using the app on their iPad after they were already shown them on their iPhone.

Apple Will Utilize TipKit Itself to Bring Tips to its Apps

Apple itself will also use TipKit to introduce native tips to its own apps, like FaceTime, Photos, and Messages in iOS 17, according to images shared by developers.

Meanwhile, a number of iOS developers have already announced that they plan to switch to Apple’s solution to create better onboarding experiences.

“TipKit is going to be really useful,” said Aman Jain, who describes himself as an “App Store Featured iOS Developer.”



The launch of TipKit comes shortly after Apple announced the company’s first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

This highly anticipated product reportedly took seven years of development and is set to revolutionize the world of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Read More: