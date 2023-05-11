Apple Used Classic ‘Canary Trap’ Spy Tactic To Bust Leaker

Apple has caught the inside source of the leaker who released a lot of information about iOS17 in a sting operation. Reportedly, the insider has been fired and the tech giant might be pursuing legal action against both the tipster and their source.

Apple’s Battle Against Leaks

Apple is well known for its secrecy and how it jealously guards information regarding upcoming products. However, for years, leaks have been undermining Apple’s “one-last-thing” strategy for product releases and potentially offering rivals a competitive edge by leaking information.

As such, Apple divides up its staff and only provides them with information that they truly need to know in order to do their jobs in an attempt to prevent the leak of valuable and confidential information such as an upcoming release.

Additionally, the company’s employees are normally required to sign nondisclosure agreements, which restrict signees from discussing classified projects with unauthorized parties including anyone outside the corporation, as well as fellow Apple employees.

Despite these measures, some employees still choose to leak information about the projects they are working on. For instance, according to The Verge, iPhone 15’s specs have reportedly been leaked ahead of its release later this year.

One such employee who spoke about their project to an outsider is the source of a tipster who goes by the name analyst941. The leaker went on Twitter to reveal numerous details about iOS 17 including the possibility that the Control Center will undergo significant changes and the fact that Apple Maps lock screen instructions may get a makeover.

They also claimed that the OS would spot a new grid-based user interface for managing lock screens and updated user interfaces for the Wallet and Health applications, among other changes.

Analyst941 also revealed that Logic Pro for iPad would debut in 2025 while Final Cut Pro would follow in 2024. However, these dates were wrong as a deliberate action by Apply which marked the leaker’s downfall.

Classic Canary Trap

Apple conducted a sting operation and implemented the Canary Trap technique to catch the informant. Canary Trap is a classic spycraft that has been used by intelligence all over the world for years.

The method involves giving different versions of sensitive information to each of several suspects and seeing which version gets leaked. Sometimes, only one version of the information is provided just to confirm whether there are any leaks.

In this case, according to the leaker, Apple provided erroneous release dates for the iPad versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the source while different launch dates were given to the other employees.

As soon as the tipster published what their source told them, Apple knew the informant. “All who knew about FCP/Logic iPad development was given a unique combination of release dates. Unfortunately, the combination I shared on Twitter matched the combination given to my sister as the FCP+ Logic timeframe, along with small other factors, “said analyst941.

The leaker revealed that the source was their sister and that they were potentially facing separate legal action by Apple. As such, they deleted the Twitter account as well as their MacRumors account “for their own safety”.

This is the first time Apple has used the Canary Trap to find a source. However, the technique has been used before by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who reportedly sent slightly different versions of an e-mail to each employee in an attempt to reveal potential leakers.

