Apple announced a major refresh to its MacBook Pro and iMac product lines, featuring the company’s next-generation M3 silicon chips. The new laptops and desktops aim to deliver significant performance and efficiency gains for both professional and everyday users.

At a launch event on October 30th, Apple revealed the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, representing the third generation of Apple’s custom ARM-based processors that have now replaced Intel chips in Macs.

The M3 features Apple’s industry-leading 3nm process technology for enhanced speed and power efficiency. Apple is bringing the chips to updated variants of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as a revamped 24-inch iMac.

Faster Overall Performance Than Prior Apple Silicon Chips

According to Apple (AAPL), the standard M3 chip delivers over 60% faster performance than the M1, while the M3 Pro is up to 40% faster than the M1 Pro. The top-of-the-line M3 Max boosts speed by up to 2.5 times over the already blazing-fast M1 Max.

The chips utilize higher core counts, improved neural engine performance, enhanced media engines, and Apple’s new GPU architecture. For graphics, the M3 Max can hit peak performance that is up to 11 times higher than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro.

All the new silicon chips also support longer battery life compared to Intel-powered models, with up to 22 hours of video playback on the MacBook Pro. Thermal management has improved as well to sustain performance, especially for intensive workloads.

Apple positions the M3 family as “the biggest leap forward” in graphics capabilities for the company’s laptop and desktop chips to date.

New 14-inch and 16inch MacBook Pro Models Hit the Stores

The refreshed MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models look largely identical to their predecessors in terms of physical design and ports. But they benefit from the faster M3 Pro or M3 Max inside.

For the first time, customers can also choose a space black color option for the Pro-tier MacBook Pro models in addition to silver.

On the display front, the Liquid Retina XDR screen now reaches up to 600 nits brightness for standard content, while peaking at 1600 nits for HDR (a rather impressive figure). Apple says that the new models feature better power efficiency as well to support this brighter, higher resolution panel.

For the 14-inch size, Apple has introduced a new starting configuration running the base M3 chip rather than the M3 Pro. This expands the depth of the product line to offer an entry-level model starting at $1,599.

The M3 Pro variants of the 14-inch MacBook Pro start at $1,999, while the 16-inch model begins at $2,499. All MacBook Pro options can be upgraded to the M3 Max.

Alongside the MacBook Pro updates, Apple unveiled a successor to the 24-inch iMac powered by the new M3. The all-in-one desktop PC sticks with the same overall design as its M1-based predecessor.

Available in seven colors, the M3 iMac starts at $1,299 for a model with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD. Apple says it delivers up to double the performance of the M1 iMac. Take this with a grain of salt as Apple often uses vague performance figures that often aren’t too helpful for consumers.

Higher configurations offer more unified memory, storage, and additional ports. The new 24-inch iMac supports up to two external displays thanks to its Thunderbolt/USB-4 ports.

For wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E makes its debut on the iMac lineup. The desktop also touts studio-quality mics, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a six-speaker sound system.

All the new Macs will ship with macOS Ventura, which brings features like Stage Manager multitasking, Continuity Camera for iPhone webcam usage, and gaming-focused enhancements.

Where to Buy the New M3-Powered Macs?

The refreshed MacBook Pro models and 24-inch iMac can be pre-ordered starting today from Apple’s website and retail stores.

The new standard M3 chip MacBook Pro 14-inch and iMac will be available from Tuesday, November 8th. The M3 Pro and Max variants of the MacBook Pro ship from Tuesday as well, except for M3 Max configurations arriving later in November.

Pricing starts at $1,599 for MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3, $1,999 for 14-inch with M3 Pro, and $2,499 for 16-inch with M3 Pro. The 24-inch iMac begins at $1,299. As before, education discounts are available for students and teachers.

The launch comes amid speculation that Apple may hold a second fall event in the coming months to reveal new Mac minis and MacBook Air models with M2 Pro chips.

For now, the new M3 models provide appealing upgrades for mobile pro users and those seeking more affordable entry-level options. The considerable speed boosts over the already blazing-fast M1 and M1 Pro chips make the latest MacBook Pro and colorful iMac enticing for power users, creatives, and everyday consumers alike.

With the new silicon chips, revamped Macs, and upcoming macOS Ventura, Apple aims to finish the year strongly. The M3 chips outfit the company’s laptops and desktops with outsized performance ideal for tackling intensive workflows and every task in between.