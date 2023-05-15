Apple Silicon Macs Finally Natively Support Unreal Engine 5



Epic Games has announced a new Unreal Engine version update that is natively supported by Apple Silicon providing a lot of relief to developers who had to find other technologies through which to run the game development tool.

Unreal Engine 5.2 for Mac Users

The Unreal Engine is a game development engine created by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, which enables users to swiftly construct 3D worlds, making it ideal for use in more than just video games.

Until now, the Unreal Engine only supported development on Windows and more recently, on Linux. Mac users have had to rely on Rosetta technology in order to run the engine. This was made possible as part of the transition to its own ARM-based system on a-chip (SoC) processors for the Mac series, Apple also developed Rosetta 2, a compatibility layer for third-party software that doesn’t support the ARM architecture.

As a result, software developers have been recompiling their applications over time so that they may operate natively on Apple’s latest SoCs.

However, Epic Games announced in a blog post that the most recent update of the Unreal Engine, version 5.2, offers native support for Apple Silicon which will significantly improve its performance on M1 and M2 Macs.

This support will enable faster editing of levels and better compatibility, which is expected to translate to fewer crashes for both the developers and players.

Additionally, Epic Games has also made the ICVFX (In-Camera VFX) editor for the Unreal Engine compatible with a new iPad app from Epic for virtual productions. The system provides “an intuitive touch-based interface for stage operations such as color grading, light card placement, and nDisplay management tasks from anywhere within the LED volume,” the company said.

With this, through a simple and portable device, the new feature enables Damage per Second (DPs) and visual effects specialists to adjust lighting and other aspects of virtual sets.

Epic Games Attempts to Lure Apple

Since its debut in 1998 with the first-person shooter Unreal and continuing today with the upcoming fighting game Tekken 8, Epic Games’ Unreal Engine has earned a reputation as one of the most well-known engines in the industry.

However, since May 2021, the engine has not seen any commercial game being released that is powered by it. This is easily attributable to the amount of time it takes for a game to be developed and released on the platform.

On a platform such as SEGA Mega Drive, a game would typically take a little longer than a year to build in the past. With Unreal Engine, however, it may take up to seven years for expansive adventures like the recently released Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to be developed and released.

Given that Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is only a few weeks away, the timing of this update is interesting. Since this is a developers’ event, Apple wants to draw in individuals who are interested in creating apps and games with the most recent updates it announces and any potential new goods it might be revealing there, like its Reality Pro VR headset.

As such, this would be a great approach to introduce a third-party tool for use on Apple devices by showcasing Unreal Engine 5.2 at the presentation which will be held on June 5. With Resident Evil Village coming to the Mac and Apple Arcade regularly adding new titles, the event would be a wonderful opportunity for everyone to witness the engine being utilized to take Mac gaming to the next level.

However, Epic Games has had a rocky relationship with Apple hence this update might not result in anything. In 2020, the game development company sued Apple over claims that the tech company had restricted other apps stores other than the Apple store on its devices.

Last month, Apple won the case in the Court of Appeal when judges ruled in the tech company’s favor stating that the company wasn’t a monopoly for only allowing its store.

On the other hand, Apple was blocked by a judge from suspending Epic Games’ account back in 2020.

