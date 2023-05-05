Apple Reports New Record on Quarterly Services Revenue, PC Shipments Fall Sharply

Apple just reported its financial results covering the second quarter of the firm’s 2023 fiscal year and boy it sure was a complicated three months for the PC market. On the bright side, the Services segment reported its highest quarterly revenues on record and helped the Cupertino-based tech company in keeping negative growth in check.

Starting with the crown jewel, the iPhone, Apple (AAPL) saw the revenues from its flagship product jump by 2% compared to a year ago to $51.33 billion. This slight positive growth is considered a win for market analysts at a point when macroeconomic headwinds are ravaging the demand for many consumer electronics categories.

Meanwhile, Services revenues, which include income from solutions such as the Apple App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud, grew by 5% to $20.9 billion compared to Q1 2022.

“This is an incredible testament to our products and services and the strength of our ecosystem. We set an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in services, which was better than what we had expected”, Apple’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook, commented about this historical quarter for the segment.

He added: “We achieved double-digit revenue growth from App Store subscriptions and set all-time revenue records across a number of categories, including cloud and payment services. All told, Apple now has more than 935 million paid subscriptions”.

Since these two revenue segments are the largest for Apple, their positive results manage to offset the significant 13% and 31% retreats that both iPad and Mac sales experienced during the quarter respectively.

PC Shipments Drop by 30% Globally as Global Economic Slowdown Bites

It was a difficult quarter for PC sales across the board as vendors were forced to offer significant discounts on their products to downsize their inventories amid the impact of a global economic slowdown.

“To drive demand, vendors temporarily reduced average selling prices (ASPs) of PCs already in the channels, but ASPs of new PCs shipping into the channels remained elevated due to inflation-driven supply chain cost increases”, commented Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst for Gartner in regards to the state of the market during this first quarter of the year.

Gartner estimates that PC shipments were down 30% during the first three months of the year with both Apple and Acer being the most affected by this contraction. Layoffs in the tech sector may have also weighed on PC demand from businesses as less equipment is needed at a point when job positions are closing.

Overall, Apple reported a 3% retreat in its overall revenues, which landed at $94.84 billion compared to a year ago. At a regional scale, Europe and Asia Pacific (ex. China) were the only markets to see positive revenue growth during the period on the back of high iPhone sales.

Meanwhile, sales in the Americas – the largest geographical segment for Apple – went down by 8% on a year-on-year basis, to end the quarter at $37.78 billion.

Three Factors Weighed on Apple’s Performance in The First Quarter of 2023

During the earnings call that came after the release of these results, CEO Cook highlighted three factors that have been weighing on the company’s financial performance lately.

The first factor to affect Apple’s performance was FX headwinds. According to Cook, a stronger dollar resulted in a net hit of 800 basis points to the firm’s overall revenues.

Also read: Apple Has Its Eyes on India – Tim Cook Opens First Ever Apple Stores in the Country

The second was COVID-related supply chain disruptions that prevented the company from amassing enough inventory of its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max to meet consumers’ demand. These constraints lasted until December 2022.

Finally, a challenging macroeconomic environment and geopolitical tensions also weighed on the company’s results. This includes the war between Russia and Ukraine, high inflation in multiple corners of the developed world, and “enduring impacts of the pandemic”.

In regards to the state of the PC market, Cook highlighted that the industry as a whole is contracting. However, he emphasized that Apple has multiple competitive advantages that should play in its favor in the long term despite things being “a little rough in the short term”.

Other Related Articles: