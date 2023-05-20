Apple Looks to be the Next Tech Giant to Go After Generative-AI With New Hires

The generative-AI race has brought major tech companies head-to-head including, Meta, Google, and Microsoft among others but the Tim Cook-led tech behemoth, Apple has managed to stay out of the AI frenzy until now.

Apple has never been one to jump on trends but again it is one of the world’s significant trendsetters. Therefore, as other companies rushed for the AI bandwagon from the beginning of the year, Apple’s silence only became louder.

Cook said during the company’s earnings call that “it’s very important to be deliberate and thoughtful on how you approach these things,” when he was asked by a reporter what his plans were regarding generative-AI.

“There’s a number of issues that need to be sorted…in a number of different places, but the potential is certainly very interesting,” he added.

Mashable reported at the time that Cook insisted the company was already integrating generative AI and machine learning (ML) in most of its products, for example, the drop and crash sensors in both the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple To Hire Dozens of Generative-AI Experts

Cook insisted during the earnings call that the tech company considers AI to be huge, however, they were going to take a thoughtful approach as they weave it into their products.

A few weeks later, Apple is searching for generative AI experts, with more than two dozen job postings on its career page.

The company is looking particularly for experts in machine learning and especially those who are “passionate about building extraordinary autonomous systems.”

Apple has posted job ads on its career page seeking experts in generative ai. It’s looking for machine learning specialists “passionate about building extraordinary autonomous systems” in the field. Job ads first started appearing on april — Landri Loveland (@LovelandLandri) May 20, 2023

Apple started posting these job ads on April 27 with some of them seeking several applicants for the same position.

Navigating Apple’s Mixed Signals

Despite the job postings on generative AI, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday that Apple was restricting the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT for some of its staff, citing potential risks of its proprietary data leaking to third-party platforms.

Apple is known for its strict rules around data and therefore the directive is not a targeted attack on OpenAI. Moreover, other companies have also limited the use of the most popular AI chatbot, citing the need to protect sensitive information.

Besides, OpenAI released the official ChatGPT app in the App Store on Thursday this week six months after launching the web platform.

The move could not have come at a better time with numerous fake ChatGPT applications exploiting users with expensive subscriptions.

Although Cook said that Apple already incorporates AI and ML in some of its products, the WSJ report added that the company was now digressing toward generative-AI.

Most of the generative-AI job postings hinge on teams working with Integrated System Experience, Machine Learning R&D, and Input Experience NLP as well as the Technology Development Group based in Seattle and San Diego, the Bay Area.

A few of the openings apply directly to visual generative AI applications for ML specialists, working on “visual generative modeling to power applications across computation photography, image and video editing, 3D shape, and motion reconstruction [and] avatar generation.”

Due to the many mixed signals that keep coming from Apple, it is not immediately clear if the company’s new employees would be building new products or are being hired to enhance generative-AI on existing product lines.

Although Apple has 28 recent job openings in the generative-AI field, there are around 88 open roles on the career page with the initials “AI” in their titles.

At least half of those roles are new, added since March 2023, which shows Apple might be silent now but it won’t be for long before the firm makes a significant announcement regarding its involvement in generative-AI.

9to5Mac has recently reported that Apple is currently experimenting with new capabilities for Siri, specifically in the space of natural language generation which may explain why some of the job postings are directly related to this type of work.

Generative AI To Transform the iPhone

Cook did not overstate when he said AI is “huge” and its “potential is certainly very interesting.”

In one of the job openings for a “Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer” Apple pitched the position as an opportunity to “shape the way generative AI technologies transform Apple’s mobile computing platforms.”

4/12 Generative AI is seen as transformative for Apple's mobile computing platforms, with job descriptions emphasizing how it could transform the iPhone and iPad experience — Dean Fankhauser (@deanfankhauser) May 19, 2023

Despite the job listings and their likely role in Apple’s generative-AI journey, we would be wrong to assume a raft of immediate changes from the company.

It is possible Apple will be working on different ways to approach the technology and how to implement it in its products without appearing generic.

A lot of the developments the company has focused on have mainly revolved around visual AI technology and especially for on-device processing, privacy, and related developer tools.

