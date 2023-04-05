Apple is About to Open its First Indian Store And it Will be in Mumbai

More than two years after the phone company began to sell products and services to India online, Apple is finally preparing to launch its first physical retail store in the country later in April. Based on a glimpse of the store barricade that Apple shared, the store would be called Apple BKC and would be located at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai.

Apple Targets India’s Growing Middle Class

A report by India Times stated that Apple India in an email teasing the new store said “Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colorful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover.”

The store will be strategically located alongside international banks in the city’s main business area and will be housed in an upscale shopping center owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The launch in Mumbai is expected to be followed by one in New Delhi in the coming quarter with speculations stating that it could be located at Saket.

Apple began preparations to launch this store in January when it started posting retail store positions in India on platforms such as LinkedIn which hinted at the opening of the store to the public. The store was initially to be launched in 2021 after the company opened its online store for the country in 2020 but due to Covid-19, the plans suffered a delay.

However, according to Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President with International Data Corporation (IDC) India, the timing is right as data shows that the smartphone market has been growing and the premium consumer is ready to spend.

He said, “While Apple has taken time to for its retail store foray in India, it makes sense now more than ever. The premium Indian consumer is maturing and spending more, especially at the premium end which makes India the next big growth market in the next decade for Apple – across product and service categories.”

According to recent comments made by Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company’s operations in India “reached a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year, so we feel very happy about how we performed.”

Additionally, data by IDC shows Apple has been performing very well in India across several categories in the past couple of years. iPhone sales more specifically have risen to around 6.7 million units in 2022 compared to 4.8 million in 2021 and 2.7 million in 2020.

Diversifying Manufacturing

Not only is Apple planning for retail stores in the country, but the company’s ambitions to diversify its manufacturing reliance away from China also largely include India.

The phone company uses Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, three Taiwanese contract manufacturers, to assemble iPhones in southern India, including the most recent iPhone 14. All three have received approval from the government’s production-linked incentive program for smartphones.

“They’re [Apple] already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing,” said Piyush Goyal, India’s minister of commerce and industry.

This corresponds to a report by JP Morgan analysts which stated that Apple will increase the size of its Indian manufacturing facility to make 25% of all iPhones by 2025.

Related Articles: