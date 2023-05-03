Tech News

Apple and Google Work Together in Rare Cooperative Effort to Battle Stalking

In a rare moment of unity between two of the world’s most powerful tech companies, Apple and Google are working together to battle a stalking problem that the two companies share some responsibility for having created.

Bluetooth trackers, such as Apple’s massively popular AirTag, have been an enormous commercial success.

But their rise to prominence has empowered criminals and wrongdoers with newfound tracking abilities.

Numerous people have reportedly been killed after being tracked and stalked with devices like Apple’s AirTag.

And Apple is facing lawsuits for violating privacy and aiding stalkers.

Tile and other Bluetooth tracking devices have existed for many years, but the technology rose to real prominence when Apple released its AirTag, which was immediately compatible with all 2 billion global Apple devices, including over 1 billion iPhones.

Apple and Google Team Up to Tackle Stalking

In a joint announcement made on the 2nd of May, Apple and Google said that they will be leading an industry-wide initiative to address unwanted tracking.

“Location-tracking devices help users find personal items like their keys, purse, luggage, and more through crowdsourced finding networks,” the two companies noted. “However, they can also be misused for unwanted tracking of individuals”.

The tech giant duo proposed a “first-of-its-kind” industry specification that will “allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms”.

The announcement noted that fellow tech giant Samsung, as well as a number of Bluetooth tracking device makers like Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have also “expressed support for the draft specification, which offers best practices and instructions for manufacturers, should they choose to build these capabilities into their products”.

The new specification has been submitted to the industry as an internet draft via the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

The IETF is a leading developer of industry standards.

After a period of feedback, Apple and Google plan to release a production implementation of unwanted tracking alerts by the end of 2023 that will then be supported in all future versions of iOS and Android.

