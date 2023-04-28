AOC and Memeposter Dril Join Twitter Alternative Bluesky – Users Double in 1 Day

Two Twitter icons, Dril and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), joined the invite-only decentralized Twitter alternative, Bluesky, on Thursday.

Their presence on the platform led to the biggest single-day jump in users, prompting an emergency upgrade to handle the influx.

Bluesky: A Promising Twitter Alternative

Originating from Twitter’s nest in 2019, Bluesky aims to be a decentralized standard for social media.

It hosts endless individually operated communities within an open-source network and is still operating with funding from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

The platform currently exists in an invite-only beta stage.

Bluesky developers actively participate in the platform, creating a culture reminiscent of early Twitter days and setting it apart from other Twitter alternatives.

Bluesky was created as a response to growing concerns about the centralization of social media platforms and their impact on user privacy and content moderation.

Growing Popularity of the Platform

The platform has seen a surge of trolling posts, attracting users who are exhausted by the constant onslaught of asinine discourse on other platforms.

This unique culture has helped Bluesky differentiate itself from competitors like Mastodon, which has been criticized for being less accessible and discouraging troll-posts.

While the platform has not yet had to contend with large-scale content moderation concerns that come with decentralization, its current state has users excited.

Influx of New Users with AOC and Dril

With the arrival of Dril and AOC, Bluesky doubled its user base in a single day, making it an exciting new alternative to Twitter.

Their profiles have been confirmed as legitimate by Bluesky staff, adding credibility to the platform.

As Bluesky gains more prominent users, it remains to be seen how long Twitter will allow discussions about its alternative on its platform.

The current culture on Bluesky is a mix of Twitter and Tumblr, providing a fresh social media experience for users looking for something different.

This rapid growth and unique user culture show that Bluesky is well-positioned to challenge Twitter as a viable alternative for social media users.

It remains to be seen how Bluesky will evolve and tackle the challenges that come with decentralization, content moderation, and user privacy.