Anthropic Aims to Raise $5 Billion to Compete with OpenAI

Anthropic, the developers of a large-language AI model called Claude that directly competes with the more popular ChatGPT, is aiming to raise $5 billion from investors to develop a more powerful version of the software.

Documents obtained by TechCrunch including a pitch deck for the firm’s upcoming Series C funding round indicate that the developing team is working on a new model called Claude-Next that will reportedly be at least 10 times more powerful than its predecessor.

The report is surfacing roughly a month after The Information reported that Anthropic was aiming to secure at least $300 million from investors during a funding round led by Spark Capital at a $4.1 billion valuation.

Anthropic Needs at Least $1 Billion to Build Claude-Next

Anthropic has already released a preview of Claude to a handful of commercial customers and it has made available an application programming interface (API) for the software as well.

The focus of Anthropic is to ensure that its AI model is safer for public use. According to the company, this can be achieved by adopting an approach known as “Constitutional AI” that relies on a set of principles to provide the model a canvas that it can follow to deliver harmless yet insightful and accurate responses.

While OpenAI is backed by Microsoft (MSFT), Anthropic signed a deal with Alphabet (GOOG) that includes a $300 million investment in the software developer. In exchange, Anthropic agreed to primarily use the Google Cloud infrastructure for its computing needs.

However, the firm is still quite far from its competitor in terms of the size of its war chest as OpenAI secured a $10 billion investment from its top backer recently while Anthropic has only raised $1.3 billion thus far since it was founded in 2020.

Anthropic estimates that it will need to invest at least $1 billion to develop its “frontier model” Claude-Next.

Anthropic was founded three years ago by OpenAI’s former VP of Research – Dario Amodei – and various other employees from the firm headed by Sam Altman. Amodei’s departure was reportedly prompted by differences with the leadership of OpenAI concerning the commercial use of the technology.

The firm is structured as a for-profit entity but has a special designation as a “public benefit corporation”. This allows the company to distribute its profits but at the same time align its mission to fulfill a societal need.

The company currently offers access to two AI models. Claude is its flagship software and it functions similarly to ChatGPT, meaning that it is a text-to-text generative AI technology. Meanwhile, Claude Instant is a lighter version of the solution that supports less context and takes longer to deliver a response.

Aside from Alphabet, other prominent individuals and organizations backing Anthropic include the co-founder of Asana, Dustin Moskovitz, the former Chief Executive Officer of Google, Eric Schmidt, and the venture capital arm of the demised cryptocurrency brokerage firm FTX.

Can Constitutional AI Ally Expert’s Concerns About the Risk of Advanced AI?

Experts have warned that the so-called AI race could pose a threat to society due to the significant changes that the technology introduces to the labor market and the economy as a whole as multiple job positions will be transformed by the advancements made in this field.

Moreover, AI models are becoming more powerful than ever and companies like OpenAI have been blamed for using the data from its customers’ conversations to train their upcoming models without their express consent.

Recently, a group of 1,100 prominent figures in the tech space signed a letter to call for a 6-month pause in the development of models more powerful than GPT-4 – the latest product from OpenAI – to give researchers enough time to study how the models have behaved and how to mitigate the inherent risks associated with the technology that powers them.

Meanwhile, various countries are imposing limitations or fully restricting access to ChatGPT and other similar AI models alleging that they do not comply with local laws concerning child protection and data privacy.

