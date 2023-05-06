Another TikTok Controversy: Report Says It Tracked Users Watching Gay Content

TikTok, the short video app owned by China’s Bytedance is in controversies frequently, and in the most recent instance, Wall Street Journal reported that the app tracked users who watched gay content on the platform.

While the app does not ask users to specify their sexual orientations it tagged them separately if they watched LGBT content – and the information was visible to some employees through a dashboard.

Between 2020 and 2021, TikTok employees in the US, UK, and Australia raised the issue with senior executives fearing that the data might be misused – among others to blackmail the users.

The data collection policies of social media companies are anyways under scrutiny and countries are especially concerned about TikTok given its Chinese ownership.

India banned the app in 2020 after fatal clashes between the two country’s armed forces. Several Western governments have banned TikTok on state-owned devices fearing misuse of data.

US lawmakers grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew earlier this year over the company’s ties to China.

There are genuine fears of a TikTok ban in the US especially as the country tries to decouple from China.

In the past also, there have been reports of TikTok tracking users and in December it admitted that its employees indeed tracked two Forbes journalists.

While Bytedance often claims that it did not share any data with China, not many buy the arguments, and reports of TikTok tracking gay users only lend credence to the allegations.

Incidentally, earlier this month, TikTok said that Eric Han who heads the trust and safety at its US operations would quit the company on May 12. The news came at probably the worst time as the company is fighting the threat of a US ban.

To be sure, it is quite usual for social media companies to track users to offer them personalized content – as well as personalized ads – which eventually leads to better monetization.

In its response to the Wall Street Journal, TikTok said that the dashboard was deleted a year back. The spokesperson said that the data did not reveal the users’ sexual orientation and merely represented their interests.

The company provided a stock response and said, “Safeguarding the privacy and security of people who use TikTok is one of our top priorities.”

Former TikTok employees meanwhile said that the data was accessible to a lot more people than it would have been at any other tech company. Also, some employees in China had access to the data.

Klon Kitchen, a senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and a former intelligence officer said, “If an individual isn’t public about that orientation then it theoretically could be used to embarrass them.”

Kitchen said that the Chinese government could “manipulate” the data.

ByteDance Pushes Lemon8 App in the US

Meanwhile, amid fears of a possible TikTok ban in the US, ByteDance is pushing a new app Lemon8 in the country.

Lemon8 looks like a combination of Pinterest and Instagram with an algorithm similar to that of TikTok. The app, which was first launched in Japan in 2020 focuses on wellness, beauty, and healthcare.

TikTok has eaten away the market share of US companies like Facebook, Snap, and YouTube. Competition from TikTok was among the reasons Meta Platforms’ revenues fell YoY last year – while Snap’s revenue fell YoY in Q1 2023 for the first time ever.

ByteDance is now the most valued privately held company even as it posted billions of dollars in losses last year.

