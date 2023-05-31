Annual Mobile Game Downloads Continue to Rise Above 1 Billion While In-App Spend Slumps

2022 was an eventful and dynamic year for the global gaming market, characterized by remarkable trends and statistics. Despite the prevailing economic uncertainties, consumers worldwide dedicated a staggering 6.4 billion hours per week to gaming apps. However, State of Mobile Gaming report, there was a decline of 5% in consumer spending on mobile gaming, amounting to $110 billion.

On a positive note, the mobile gaming industry thrived amidst these challenges, witnessing an extraordinary surge in downloads. According to data.ai’s report, the number of gaming app downloads reached an unprecedented 90 billion, surpassing the previous year by 6.7 billion and 2019 by 22 billion.

Furthermore, the latest gaming data revealed that gamers globally spent a total of 6.4 billion hours per week engrossed in their favorite gaming apps throughout 2022. This highlights the growing fascination with mobile gaming and its significant role in the lives of millions worldwide.

Additionally, the data disclosed that 224 games generated revenue exceeding $100 million, with ten games surpassing the remarkable milestone of $1 billion annually. These figures indicate the immense potential for profitability within the industry.

The results emphasize the success and expansion of the mobile gaming market, which is gaining popularity as a prominent source of entertainment. With substantial investments of both money and time, mobile gaming is emerging as a formidable competitor to conventional forms of amusement.

Top Markets Per Downloads and Consumer Spends

Based on the report, India holds the title of being the most prominent mobile game market in the world based on Google Play downloads amounting to 9,529 million downloads. Brazil and Indonesia are slightly behind India at 4,420 million and 3,374 million downloads respectively. Conversely, the United States claims the distinction of being the most prominent mobile game market globally in terms of iOS App Store downloads, followed by China and the United Kingdom.

The United States reigns as the leading market in mobile gaming, surpassing all others in terms of consumer spending on Google Play at $9,669M followed by Japan and South Korea at $4,484M and $4,160M respectively. The U.S also tops on iOS App Store in terms of consumer spending at $14,354M, followed closely by China at $14,347M and Japan at $8,614M

According to the report, key markets in the AMER region, including the United States and Canada, experienced a decline in-game spending in 2022 compared to the previous year, with decreases of approximately 12% and 11% respectively.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region maintained its position as the largest consumer spending market for mobile games, accounting for more than 51% of the market share in 2022, an increase from 48% in 2021.

The Greater China Region exhibited substantial growth of nearly 20% year-over-year. At the same time, other emerging markets like Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam defied the trend and achieved growth of around 13% year-over-year.

Key trends shaping the Future of the mobile game market

Mobile esports is becoming increasingly popular, with millions of people watching mobile esports tournaments around the world. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, as more and more people become interested in watching mobile gaming competitions.

The mobile gaming market is growing rapidly in emerging markets, such as India and China. This growth is driven by the increasing availability of smartphones, especially by the expanding middle class, and the growing popularity of mobile gaming in these countries.

Source: Fanspace

Free-to-play games are the most popular type of mobile game, and they are expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years. Free-to-play games are free to download and play, but they generate revenue through in-app purchases.

The global mobile gaming market demonstrated both challenges and opportunities in 2022. These trends highlight the dynamic nature of the mobile gaming industry and its potential for continued growth and profitability in the future.

