Android Smartphones Can Be Remotely Attacked Because of This Vulnerability – Patch Released

Samsung has become the subject of criticism thanks to Project Zero, which has exposed 18 different vulnerabilities in their semiconductor chips, which are widely used in Android phones.

The four most severe vulnerabilities only require the attacker to know the victim’s phone number

The exploits that have been discovered range significantly in their degree of severity, but the four most serious vulnerabilities would allow the attacker to deploy code remotely onto a user’s phone, and to do this the only thing they would require is the user’s phone number.

The other 14 vulnerabilities were deemed less severe, since they require local access to the mobile device as well as the assistance of a malicious network operator.

The 14 less extreme vulnerabilities have therefore now been fully disclosed as the 90 day threshold has passed, but given the severity of the 4 most serious vulnerabilities, the team at Samsung has decided to not yet make full disclosures.

Users encouraged to update devices whenever possible

In order to patch this errors, users are encouraged to update their devices whenever possible so that the team at Samsung are able to protect them from such exploits whenever they discover a new angle for a vulnerability.

For those who cannot wait until the security updates are available, and are therefore potentially exposed to such vulnerabilities, one can protect themselves by turning off Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE).

It is worth noting that Samsung’s chips aren’t only used in Samsung’s devices: as well as affecting the majority of Samsung mobile devices including the S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12 and A04 series, the vulnerabilities are also problematic for Vivo devices, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 from Google, and some vehicles that are dependent on this chip hardware.

