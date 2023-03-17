Tech News

Android Smartphones Can Be Remotely Attacked Because of This Vulnerability – Patch Released

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

android

Samsung has become the subject of criticism thanks to Project Zero, which has exposed 18 different vulnerabilities in their semiconductor chips, which are widely used in Android phones.

The four most severe vulnerabilities only require the attacker to know the victim’s phone number

The exploits that have been discovered range significantly in their degree of severity, but the four most serious vulnerabilities would allow the attacker to deploy code remotely onto a user’s phone, and to do this the only thing they would require is the user’s phone number.

The other 14 vulnerabilities were deemed less severe, since they require local access to the mobile device as well as the assistance of a malicious network operator.

The 14 less extreme vulnerabilities have therefore now been fully disclosed as the 90 day threshold has passed, but given the severity of the 4 most serious vulnerabilities, the team at Samsung has decided to not yet make full disclosures.

Users encouraged to update devices whenever possible

In order to patch this errors, users are encouraged to update their devices whenever possible so that the team at Samsung are able to protect them from such exploits whenever they discover a new angle for a vulnerability.

For those who cannot wait until the security updates are available, and are therefore potentially exposed to such vulnerabilities, one can protect themselves by turning off Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE).

It is worth noting that Samsung’s chips aren’t only used in Samsung’s devices: as well as affecting the majority of Samsung mobile devices including the S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12 and A04 series, the vulnerabilities are also problematic for Vivo devices, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 from Google, and some vehicles that are dependent on this chip hardware.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!