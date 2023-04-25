Amid Fears of TikTok Ban, ByteDance Pushes New App in the US

TikTok parent ByteDance is pushing a new app called Lemon8 in the US amid fears over a possible TikTok ban in the country over national security concerns.

Lemon8 app has gained popularity quickly and according to analytics firms data.ai it was the second most downloaded lifestyle app in the US in the last 30 days – up 693 positions.

The app now has 17 million downloads globally. While the numbers are a fraction of that of TikTok they are rising fast.

Lemon8 looks like a combination of Pinterest and Instagram with an algorithm similar to that of TikTok. The app, which was first launched in Japan in 2020 focuses on wellness, beauty, and healthcare.

The development comes at a time when several governments including the US have banned TikTok on state devices. India, which was once the largest market for TikTok banned the app altogether in 2020.

Earlier this year, US lawmakers grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew over the company’s ties to China.

There are genuine fears of a TikTok ban in the US especially as the country tries to decouple from China.

Commenting on the new ByteDance app, Lindsay Gorman, senior fellow for emerging tech at the German Marshall Fund said, “It’s certainly interesting timing. It seems like ByteDance is pushing Lemon8 as a potential alternative to TikTok.”

However, other analysts that CNBC spoke with don’t seem to believe that a new app to replace TikTok is the best course of action for ByteDance.

Notably, US lawmakers are concerned about the safety of US citizens’ data – something which a new ByteDance app wouldn’t exactly address.

Glenn Gerstell, senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies believes that the strategy to push Lemon8 does not have a downside as even if the US bans the app, it would still have many users globally to monetize.

The slump in startup valuations coupled with regulatory scrutiny have taken a toll on ByteDance’s valuation also which has slumped by $100 billion to $300 billion – it nonetheless remains the world’s most valued privately held company.

TikTok’s Popularity Took a Toll on Meta Platforms and Snap

TikTok has eaten away the market share of US companies like Facebook, Snap, and YouTube. Competition from TikTok was among the reasons Meta Platforms’ revenues fell YoY last year – while Snap’s revenue rose a mere 0.1% in Q4 2022 which is the lowest ever.

Even YouTube’s revenues fell YoY in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the platform continues to battle a slowing ad market which is further compounded by the competition from TikTok.

Incidentally, both Snap and Meta Platform stock rose amid reports of a US ban on TikTok. Both these companies see AI as key to driving their revenue growth in the short to medium term.

As for Meta Platforms, the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerburg believes that the metaverse business – which lost $13.7 billion last year – would drive the company’s long-term growth.

