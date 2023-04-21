Americans Scared AI Taking Over Their Jobs, Breaching Privacy – Study

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to excite tech experts, Americans are apprehensive about its impact on their jobs and private lives. According to a new study released by the Pew Research Center, 62% of Americans believe the use of AI in the workplace will have a “major impact” on job holders over the next two decades.

According to the April 20 report, most “Americans are wary and sometimes worried” about what AI holds for the future, though fewer think that they will be personally affected. The report states that “people are generally wary and uncertain of AI being used in hiring and assessing workers.”

NEW: 62% of U.S. adults believe artificial intelligence will have a major impact on jobholders overall in the next 20 years, but far fewer think it will greatly affect them personally. https://t.co/SZeWYcoXH9 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 20, 2023

The Pew Research study involved 11,004 U.S. adults who were surveyed between December 12 and 18 on their views on the impact of AI on three specific work-related activities: hiring processes, worker monitoring and evaluation efforts, and the use of face recognition in workplaces.

According to the survey findings, 71% of Americans were opposed to the use of artificial intelligence tools in making final hiring decisions. 41% were against the use of AI in reviewing job applications and in helping to determine whether workers should be promoted or not.

Above that, 61% and 56% opposed the idea of AI technology being used to track workers’ movements and keeping track of when office workers are at their desks, respectively.

An interesting finding from Pew Research was the belief among some people that AI would do better than humans in some instances at the workplace. For example, 47% of the respondents believe that AI would perform better at evaluating job applicants in the same way that humans would.

The report further states that “among those who believe that bias along racial and ethnic lines is a problem in performance evaluations generally, more believe that greater use of AI by employers would make things better rather than worse in the hiring and worker-evaluation process. “

Mixed Views On AI Use In The Hiring Process

Given these mixed views on the impact AI would have on the workplace, 66% of the participants said they would not “apply for a job that uses AI to help make hiring decisions.”

One participating woman in her 40s explained that AI shouldn’t be used for that purpose because it lacked the “human factor”:

It would lack/overlook the human factor. What if I dont have the ‘right’ keywords on my application? Would I be dismissed outright? I would need to learn more about AI to be comfortable with it.

AI “only operates with the narrower parameters programmed into the AI database” another surveyed man in his 60s explained.

Not everyone was opposed to the use of this cutting-edge technology in recruitment though. A young woman in her 20s was among the 32% who said they would apply for a job where artificial intelligence in the hiring process explained AI would not stop her from applying. She said:

For me it would be just simply having the opportunity. I can’t control their methods of hiring, but I can at least apply. I’d be going after the job, not not applying because they use AI. If you don’t even apply then there’s no way you’ll get the job. Personally, I don’t care what they use.

Almost half (47%) of the respondents believe AI would be better than humans in treating job applicants equally while 15% said AI would be worse, but about 44% believe the technology would be worse at seeing someone’s potential.

Those participants who said they believe AI would lead to “better” treatment of applicants explained the technology would help abate biases and discrimination based on such factors as age, gender, and race.

Others believed the technology may reinforce the same prejudices that companies are trying to eradicate.

AI May Lead To Privacy Breaches

While some American adults acknowledged the efficiency of AI-driven recruitment, many expressed concerns that the technology might invade privacy, and lead to job losses.

According to the report, the majority of surveyed respondents worry that AI systems would infringe on their privacy by collecting too much personal information, such as social media activity or browsing history.

99% of upper-class workers, 84% of middle-class workers, and 70% of lower-class workers fear being “inappropriately surveilled if AI were used to collect and analyze information” at the workplace, the report says.

Regarding findings on the use of AI and face recognition at work, 81% of respondents say it would lead to feeling inappropriately watched, including more than half (52%) who say this sentiment would definitely be present.

Concerns about data security are also common, with 66% saying information collected about workers would probably be misused if employers used AI.

Regarding the impacts of AI-face recognition at work, about three-quarters of Americans (73%) say using this technology in the workplace would lead to misinterpretation of facial expressions. At the same time, 53% believe it is likely that face recognition systems would “misidentify a worker as someone they’re not” and that such programs would not “recognize some skin tones better than others”.

As AI technology continues to advance, its growing role in different aspects of human life presents both benefits and risks such as privacy, fairness, and safety. Countries and industry leaders such as Elon Musk have called for a proactive approach to policy, transparency, and mass education, to make the technology serve as a force for good.

Related News: