American Rocket Engine Startup Ursa Major Raises $100 Million and Locks Down Vital Satellite Contract

Ursa Major, a leading privately-funded rocket engine manufacturing company in the United States, has closed a new $100 million funding bill, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The Series D funding involves major venture capitalists such as Black Rock and Space Capital. According to the report, the funding appears to have been closed in October 2022.

This follows a Series C funding round conducted less than a year ago that racked up $85 million. Ursa Major has now raised approximately $234 million and had a pre-money valuation of $400 million before it began the funding rounds.

According to data from Global Markets Insights, the value of the global rocket propulsion market will surpass $5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at more than 7% CAGR over the next 10 years.

This growth is attributed to the escalating investment in rocket launches and space research missions.

With the recent raises, Ursa Major is positioning itself to increase its share of this market and to better serve its impressive list of public customers, including Astra whose recent partnership marks an important milestone for the Colorado-based aerospace company.

Ursa Major “Hadley” Engines To Be Used On Astra Rocket 4

In recent developments, an American launch vehicle company Astra has selected Ursa Major to provide “Hadley” engines for the upper stage of its launch system 2 on its newly designed, higher-capacity Rocket 4 launch vehicle.

Launch System 2 is designed for customers that need affordable, frequent, and reliable orbital launch, deploying spacecraft directly into operational orbits.

According to the announcement by the rocket engine company, the “agreement with Astra will support next-generation communications, national security and defense, and Earth observation.”

Speaking on the partnership with Astra, Joe Laurienti, founder and CEO of Ursa Major said:

The Ursa Major-Astra partnership marks an important industry milestone in outsourcing propulsion to unlock growth and innovation for launch providers and their customers.

Laurienti said that his company was excited to be a part of Astra’s Launch System 2 and the firm’s “next chapter of success.”

Astra is developing the Rocket 4 vehicle after it discontinued a smaller version of the same called Rocket 3.3. The company won a U.S. Space Force contract last week to launch experimental payloads.

Astra’s Launch System 2’s upper stage will use the vacuum variant of Hadley, an oxygen-rich staged combustion (ORSC) engine fueled by liquid kerosene.

The vacuum variant of Hadley provides 6,500 pounds of thrust, compared to Hadley’s sea-level configuration, which provides 5,000 pounds of thrust.

Hadley features an ignition system capable of multiple restarts, enabling longer missions.

Ursa Major acknowledges the importance of rocket propulsion noting that it is “critical to maintaining the space supply chain and growing the space industry.”

The company says that it is mainly focused on “propulsion to lower the cost and risks” of the costly, “time-consuming, and risky aspect of space launch”.

Ursa Major’s flexible rocket engines can be used for various missions, from air launches to hypersonic flight and on-orbit missions.

Apart from Astra, other companies in Ursa Major’s public customer pool range from “New Space” startups to enterprise-level aerospace leaders such as Phantom Space and Stratolaunch, and the U.S. Air Force.

