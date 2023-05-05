AMD Says Its Extraordinary New Chips Beat Apple’s M2 and Top Intel Chips

AMD, a Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company, has launched the new Ryzen 7040U laptop processor chips which it claims can compete with Apple while outperforming Intel’s processors in laptops that are slimmer and lighter where Ryzen APUs from earlier generations have proven more competitive.

Chips That Outperform Intel And Apple

After perfecting its range of high-performance mobile CPUs, AMD is now focusing on chips for thin laptops. The Ryzen 7040U line of chips consists of four processors, the Ryzen 3 7440U, the Ryzen 5 7540U, the Ryzen 5 7640U, and the Ryzen 7 7840U which is the most powerful of the four.

The flagship chip, Ryzen 7 7840U, which has already been debuted in gaming PCs by companies such as Asus, Aokzoe, and Ayaneo, includes eight cores, 16 threads, Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, a 3.3GHz starting clock (up to 5.1GHz) and 24MB of cache.

While gaming PCS are not considered thin laptops, this processor has the ability to make some games that were not an option before playable.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 7840U chip has outperformed the 2022 MacBook Air’s M2 CPU in “application performance” by up to 75% and the Intel Core i7-1360P by even more in terms of graphics and productivity.

Compared to Apple’s M2, this chip reportedly does 3D rendering 9% faster, is 14% more responsive, and performs multitasking 72% faster.

These new chips, formerly known as “Phoenix,” are designed specifically for the greatest ultrabooks available today. They include up to 8 Zen 4 cores, AMD’s Radeon 780M integrated graphics, and XDNA AI architecture. Because of this, they consume astonishingly little power with the Thermal Design Power (TDP) of each of the four CPUs ranging from 15 to 30 W.

Even the most powerful, 7840U, needs only 15W of power at the base, which is less than half of the base TDP of the rival Intel Core i7-1360P. As such, manufacturers can choose what TDP to employ based on how quickly they want their computers to operate and how much heat their fans and heatsinks can dissipate.

Of the four, the Ryzen 7 7840U is set to be the top-end seeing as it’s very powerful, the midrange is the Ryzen 5 7640U and 7540U, and the Ryzen 3 7440U is the most affordable.

Ryzen AI

Amidst the boom of AI, AMD seems to have taken an active role in the fast pacing industry by launching chips dedicated to serving the industry. The 7840U and 7640U have a brand-new feature dubbed “Ryzen AI,” which is hardware specifically designed to speed up AI and machine learning workloads.

Ryzen AI is meant to enhance the performance of tasks like AI-powered language models, image creation, and audio transcription when those workloads are handled locally rather than through a server. This set of chips is powered by AMD’s XDNA architecture, which it created after buying Xilinx.

The Ryzen AI processor, according to AMD, is “the first dedicated artificial intelligence hardware in an x86 processor.” The processor is comparable to Apple’s “Neural Engine”, which serves a similar purpose in the M1 and M2 CPUs, as well as Intel’s next-generation chips, code-named Meteor Lake, which will not be launched until some time next year.

Related articles: