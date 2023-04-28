Ambani-Backed Viacom18 Reaches Landmark Deal With Warner Bros to Bring HBO Shows to India

Reliance’s broadcasting division, Viacom 18, has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to bring Hollywood content to India via JioCinema, the streaming platform.

This marks a significant victory for the Reliance joint venture’s service, which is aggressively gaining viewers from rivals like Disney’s Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

HBO In India

According to a joint release from Warner Bros and Viacom18, a number of Warner Bros. television shows, including HBO Original, Max Original, and others, will make their JioCinema debuts next month, streaming concurrently with the U.S.

This would enable Indian viewers to enjoy HBO content including well-known films and television programs like Succession, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and the Harry Potter series.

HBO Max, Max Original and other WB TV series will air in India on the same day as the U.S. – Viacom18 pic.twitter.com/7moj2JcSV7 — Manish Singh (@refsrc) April 27, 2023

According to Clement Schwebig, President of Warner Bros. for India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, the partnership was a part of the studio’s commitment to the South Asian market as it seeks to expand the scope of its regional operations.

Schwebig said:

Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands are incredibly popular across India and we are pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring our premium HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content to local fans.

Viacom18’s head of international business, Ferzad Palia, said:

JioCinema has become the biggest platform for live sports. We are now on a mission to build the most magnetic destination for entertainment for all Indians. The strategic partnership with Warner Bros.

He added that “Discovery is a big milestone in our journey to offer the best of Hollywood content to our elite consumers. We believe that Warner Bros.”

Palia also said that Discovery sets the global standards for premium content and this deal them to “create the best and the most comprehensive destination for our users.”

Reports from an insider state that the collaboration will be exclusive and will result in JioCinema hosting the majority of Warner’s top-tier content.

The source further emphasized that Warner cannot provide Amazon Prime Video and DisneyHotstar with the majority of its well-known films.

Reliance Shifts the Indian Broadcasting Landscape

Last year, Viacom18 outbid Disney to secure $3 billion in five-year IPL streaming rights for the Indian subcontinent, rights that were previously controlled by Disney.

As a result, JioCinema has gained popularity for airing the IPL cricket competition on the platform for free during the current season.

However, the Warner Bros partnership came as a surprise as it was generally anticipated by industry analysts that Amazon, which provides several on-demand video streaming services in India, would secure the partnership to distribute HBO content in the South Asian market.

This HBO partnership will therefore give JioCinema thousands of hours of streaming content after it had previously failed to attract viewers despite offering content at no additional cost.

On the other hand, Disney suffers a setback as a result of this deal because its Hotstar app gained traction due to the popularity of cricket and HBO’s premium content both of which are now being provided by Viacom18.

Aside from the major partnerships that JioCinema has taken away from Disney, the steaming platform also poached Disney’s former executive Kevin Vaz and appointed him the CEO of Viacom18.

The licensing deal with Warner Bros., which is expected to cost Viacom18 over $15 million yearly, is a clear example of Ambani’s escalating efforts to make JioCinema the leading streamer platform in India’s otherwise congested sector.

Viacom 18 and JioCinema are mainly owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) which is also India’s dominant cellular phone and broadband internet provider. Viacom18 is a joint venture between Reliance and Paramount Global and is also backed by former Star executives Uday Shankar and James Murdoch’s Bodhi Tree.

Reliance declared earlier this month that it will fund Viacom18 with $1.32 billion, a huge increase from the $216 million that had been initially anticipated.

