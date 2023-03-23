Tech News

Amazon One Biometrics Now Being Used by Panera Fast Casual Restaurant’s Loyalty Program

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJoel Frank Last updated:

Panera Bread store

Customers of popular US bakery chain Panera Bread will soon be able to buy their food and collect their loyalty points with the swipe of a hand. Literally.

The fast-casual restaurant just announced a partnership with Amazon’s biometric palm scanning service Amazon One. The tech giant will initially deploy its palm-reading technology at two Panera cafes in St. Louis before rolling out the service to additional restaurants in “the coming months”.

After linking their MyPanera accounts to Amazon One, customers will be able to pay for meals, get personalized recommendations and collect loyalty points. The process even allows for customers to be greeted by name by Panera staff.

Reportedly, linking MyPanera to their Amazon One account is optional. Customers can instead just use Amazon One for payments, not loyalty points.

Amazon One

Amazon One on the Expansion Path

The Panera partnership marks another step towards the mainstream for Amazon One’s palm scanning tech. The tech giant first introduced the technology in its Amazon Go stores in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, amid a wave of enthusiasm for contactless means of payment.

Amazon has since rolled out the tech to Whole Foods (which it owns) and a few sports arenas, including the T-Mobile Park. Assuming the partnership with Panera Bread proves successful, other stores and chains may be eager to jump on the Amazon One bandwagon to enhance customer experience.

Privacy

Privacy Concerns

Amazon has claimed that its palm reading system is “more private” than alternative biometric systems that read faces or scan fingerprints.

But that has done little to assuage the privacy concerns expressed by some experts, who point out that this isn’t just a payments technology, it’s an invasive identity recognition technology.

Indeed, a lawsuit was filed against Amazon last week in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that its Amazon Go stores failed to appropriately notify customers that they were being monitored in their stores using “biometric identifiers”, as is required by New York City law.

Related Articles

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!