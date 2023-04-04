Amazon Launches a Global Initiative to Help Generative AI Startups

The cloud computing arm of the American e-commerce giant Amazon – AWS – is launching today a 10-week workshop that seeks to assist startups in the field of artificial intelligence to further accelerate their development.

The training program will be offered to companies that are focusing on developing new applications for the revolutionary technology called generative AI, which is capable of using deep training models to create new and original pieces of content, whether in the form of text, images, or even video.

The also company revealed the details of the event, which is scheduled to take place on 15 June. The AWS Startup Academy – as the company called the initiative – will discuss topics such as how to use Amazon’s cloud service to create multiple iterations of a product, how artificial intelligence can be used to further enhance existing products, and basic principles about machine learning and AI models.

AWS Will Not Invest Directly in these Startups but Others Might

Amazon plans to hand over up to $300,000 in AWS credits to a group of promising startups who can use these to further develop their products and services by relying on the company’s infrastructure.

To be eligible to participate in the initiative, the startups should have a “minimum viable product (MVP)”. This is considered a relatively developed prototype with some basic features and functionalities that can already attract customers’ interest. These early versions of the product can be used to get feedback from end consumers to ultimately come up with a beta version.

Even though Amazon will not be investing in these startups directly, it appears that various prominent venture capital firms including Sequoia Capital and Radical Ventures are involved in the training program.

“With so much activity and opportunity today in the world of AI-driven startups, it is a great time for AWS to launch this Generative AI Accelerator. I am looking forward to seeing which companies are selected for the program and how AWS will partner with them to turbocharge their growth”, commented Rob Toews, a Partner at Radical Ventures in regards to the program.

Amazon is making the workshop available to all startups regardless of where they are located and applications will be received until 17 April.

Amazon is Strengthening its Cloud Infrastructure to Cope with Growing AI Workloads

Last month, the e-commerce and cloud computing giant announced that it partnered with NVIDIA to further strengthen its IT infrastructure so it can address and serve the growing needs of AI-focused companies.

Amazon (AMZN) claimed that the investments it is making in fine-tuning its data centers, which includes the expansion of its Amazon EC2 instances through the addition of several NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs will allow customers to scale up their AI workloads to the point that AWS will effectively offer supercomputer-level capabilities.

Some of AWS’s top customers that are benefitting from this investment include Anthropic – the company behind the generative AI model Claude – Stability AI, Hugging Face, and Pinterest.

It is unclear if Amazon was caught a bit off-guard by the accelerated pace at which AI models are sweeping the business and tech world.

What seems clear is that Microsoft may have been a step ahead of its competitor in the cloud computing space as the Redmond-based tech company invested billions of dollars in the years that followed its partnership with OpenAI to strengthen its infrastructure to the point that it can support the significant demand that comes from companies in this up-and-coming field.

Meanwhile, in response to the growing adoption of AI, Google Cloud also launched two new tools that developers can use to rapidly train their respective models as is the case of Model Garden and Generative AI Studio.

