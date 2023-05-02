Amazon Is Releasing 100 Prime Video Original Movies Find Shows For Free

During a presentation to advertisers at the IAB NewFronts, Amazon revealed that it plans to add over 100 Amazon Original programs and movies from Amazon Prime Video to Amazon Freevee, its ad-supported free streaming service.

Freevee Offers A New Way Of Advertising

The movies will be released on the streaming platform, previously known as IMDb Free, throughout the year. Notably, this will be the first time advertisers will be allowed to run standard display ads alongside this collection of Amazon Originals.

Before this, virtual product placement, which was introduced at the NewFronts conference last year, was the sole method of advertising available on Amazon Originals on Prime Video. Additionally, traditional methods of TV advertising, such as ad breaks, had not yet been made available to brands on Prime Video’s Amazon Originals.

The announcement offered a list of popular shows and movies that are expected to be released which includes the first three episodes of shows like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “A League of Their Own”, which will become available on May 26th.

For many of the programs, Amazon will not make them available in their entirety, but they will be used to attract visitors to sign up for Amazon Prime Video. As such, this month will also see the release of the first few episodes of “The Terminal List” and ”Paper Girls”.

However, all of the episodes of “Goliath” and “The Tick” will be made available on the free streaming platform. Freevee will also have full seasons of “Homecoming,” “Upload” and “The Vast of Night”, a sci-fi mystery.

According to Amazon, the first seasons of “Reacher”, “The Wheel of Time”, and other Prime Video titles, will also be made accessible on Freevee later this year. These television shows and movies will still continue to be accessible for ad-free streaming on Amazon Prime Video despite broadcasting on Freevee.

The Amazon Original titles are going to join Freevee’s original content and titles such as “Bosch: Legacy” – whose third season has just been approved, “Judy Justice” – which is also approved for seasons three and four, “High School,” “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis,” the comedy series “Sprung,” the music documentary “Post Malone: Runaway,” and the cooking competition “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation” among others.

Freevee is currently popularly known for “Jury Duty”, a fake docuseries, which according to Amazon has received over 200 million views on TikTok under the hashtag #JuryDutyonFreevee. Jury Duty follows an unknowing subject who thinks he’s being recorded for a documentary on the American legal system, but everyone he encounters including the judge, jurors, and courthouse staff are all actors.

Amazon’s FAST Service

Aside from the ad-supported streaming video service which offers hundreds of movies and TV shows with both original and licensed material, Freevee also provides free ad-supported (FAST) channels. FAST channels are similar to a regular cable TV experience, where you may immediately start watching something that is live-streaming as soon as you open the app.

At the moment, Freevee offers more than 250 FAST channels in the United States, which TechCrunch reported Amazon plans to increase by 75% this year. The channels include several that are themed around movies and TV shows and other exclusive Original channels from Freevee and Prime Video. Others are syndicated channels with partners like FOX Weather, PickleTV, Vevo, and more.

All in all, Freevee is not the only website that gives away premium content for free. Amazon’s decision to provide premium content to Freevee is similar to how Paramount-owned Pluto TV provides trailers for some of the episodes on Paramount Plus. Not only would it entice people to try Prime Video, but it might also boost Freevee viewership, which is essential to the FAST service.

